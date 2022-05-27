Gwen Stefani's Throwback Photo With Her Oldest Son Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

Gwen Stefani posted a photo of herself from the early 2000's and almost everyone is thinking the same thing. The former No Doubt frontwoman shared the adorable photo in honor of her son Kingston Rossdale's 16th birthday. Stefani shares Kingston — along with children Zumba and Apollo — with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. To celebrate Kingston's milestone birthday, the "Hollaback Girl" singer posted a touching tribute to her "first-born baby boy," on Instagram.

"I prayed and I waited my whole life to be a mommy- I'm so blessed that God chose me to be yours," Stefani wrote, alongside a throwback photo of her and Kingston. "You r so loved and we can't wait to see what happens next!! Got a feeling it's gonna be good!! love u mom."

Fans and celebrities alike filled Stefani's comment sections with well wishes for Kingston. Designer Rachel Zoe, who previously posted photos of herself and Stefani with matching baby bumps, wrote, "OMG 16???! HBD." And while Kingston received an outstanding amount of praise on his mother's post, fans couldn't stop talking about one thing in particular.