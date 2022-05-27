Gwen Stefani's Throwback Photo With Her Oldest Son Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
Gwen Stefani posted a photo of herself from the early 2000's and almost everyone is thinking the same thing. The former No Doubt frontwoman shared the adorable photo in honor of her son Kingston Rossdale's 16th birthday. Stefani shares Kingston — along with children Zumba and Apollo — with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. To celebrate Kingston's milestone birthday, the "Hollaback Girl" singer posted a touching tribute to her "first-born baby boy," on Instagram.
"I prayed and I waited my whole life to be a mommy- I'm so blessed that God chose me to be yours," Stefani wrote, alongside a throwback photo of her and Kingston. "You r so loved and we can't wait to see what happens next!! Got a feeling it's gonna be good!! love u mom."
Fans and celebrities alike filled Stefani's comment sections with well wishes for Kingston. Designer Rachel Zoe, who previously posted photos of herself and Stefani with matching baby bumps, wrote, "OMG 16???! HBD." And while Kingston received an outstanding amount of praise on his mother's post, fans couldn't stop talking about one thing in particular.
People are raving about Gwen Stefani's ageless beauty
Gwen Stefani posted a touching photo of herself and eldest son, Kingston Rossdale, in honor of his 16th birthday — and the comment section is filled with people gushing over the rocker's ageless appearance. "Happy birthday 16!!!! It's crazy because you don't look enough to have a 16 year old," makeup artist Kandee Johnson commented. While another wrote, "Happy bday. But it's not possible for you to have a 16-year-old!"
For his part, Kingston's father, Gavin Rossdale, shared an adorable message to his teenage son on Instagram. "Happy birthday sweet 16 Kingston, you changed my life forever and I will never be the same again," he wrote alongside a photo of Kingston. And while Stefani and Gavin announced their divorce in 2015, Rossdale seems to have maintained a relationship with his son. The pair were spotted grabbing dinner in Los Angeles on May 4. Gavin even posted photos of himself with Kingston on social media.