The Tragic Death Of American Graffiti Star Bo Hopkins

Bo Hopkins was an iconic actor with a long list of credits of Hollywood classics that his fans have undoubtedly enjoyed over and over again throughout the years. The actor's laundry list of appearances include 1969's "The Wild Bunch," as well as appearances on "The Andy Griffith Show," "Bonanza," and "Hawaii Five-O." He ultimately, however, landed his top role as gang leader Joe 'Little Joe' Young in the 1973 coming-of-age comedy and drama "American Graffiti."

According to Hopkins, the movie, which was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Picture, inspired car lovers to grab their keys and hit the open road again. "Graffiti got people out draggin' and going up, and down streets cruisin'", Hopkins told Shock Cinema magazine (via the New York Post). "It got people into cars doing that kind of stuff again," he further added. "If I told you how many times people have come up to ... me at these shows and told us that we've changed their lives, you wouldn't believe it."

But nearly 50 years after his breakout performance in "American Graffiti," it was reported that Hopkins tragically died at 80 years old.