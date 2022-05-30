The Tragic Death Of Master P's 29-Year-Old Daughter Tytyana Miller

Master P broke the news about his daughter Tytyana Miller's death with a heartbreaking statement on his Instagram. "Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana," he wrote under a photo of an angel on May 30. "We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers, love, and support." Master P did not go into details about the cause of death, but he did allude to Tytyana's long-term struggles with her mental health and drug-related issues. "Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can't be afraid to talk about," he wrote. "With God, we will get through this."

Tytyana's brother Romeo Miller also posted a statement on his social media announcing the tragedy. "Although this is sad times, we are forever grateful for the memories we did have with our amazing sister," he wrote in an Instagram story. "Love on your loved ones, life is short."

According to sources who spoke to TMZ, paramedics responded to an emergency call on Saturday, May 28, in the San Fernando Valley. The 29-year-old was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene. As of this writing, Tytyana's exact cause of the death remains unclear.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).