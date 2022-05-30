Johnny Depp Made A Surprise Musical Appearance While Awaiting Trial Verdict

Johnny Depp appears to be everywhere these days. Depp's lawsuit against Amber Heard has created non-stop headlines since the trial began. Every time we turn on the television or check social media, we see Captain Jack Sparrow. But on May 27, closing arguments on the $50 million defamation case wrapped up in a Virginia courtroom, and the jury began their deliberation as millions await the trial verdict.

E! News reported Depp's attorney Camille Vasquez made her closing argument, telling the jury, "What is at stake at this trial is a man's life, the life that he lost when he was accused of a heinous crime." Vasquez claimed Heard got "the role of a lifetime" playing a domestic abuse survivor. In his closing arguments, Heard's attorney Benjamin Rottenborn, asked the jury to consider their decision's impact on other victims of domestic abuse. Rottenborn said, "Think about the message that Mr. Depp and his attorneys are sending to Amber, and by extension to every victim of domestic abuse everywhere." Heard's attorney continued, "If you didn't take pictures, it didn't happen. If you did take pictures, they're fake. If you didn't tell your friends, you're lying. If you did tell your friends, they're part of the hoax."

While viewers try to remember life before the infamous trial, Depp made a surprise musical appearance while awaiting the trial verdict.