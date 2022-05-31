The Reason Bobby Brown And Janet Jackson Couldn't Be Together
Bobby Brown is almost as known for his relationships as he is for his music. The singer, who rose to fame in the group New Edition, is most famous for marrying powerhouse vocalist Whitney Houston, with who they shared a daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown.
In his own two-part A&E documentary, "Biography: Bobby Brown" (via the Daily Mail), Brown candidly opened up about Houston, explaining he thinks he could have prevented her death if they had never gone their separate ways. "I think we could have helped each other out. I think she would still be here if we hadn't divorced," he said. "We always felt that our love was strong enough to overcome any obstacle put in front of us. We would still be together if it wasn't for drugs. Drugs got the best of us." In a 2009 interview on "The Oprah Winfrey Show," Winfrey asked Houston when her marriage "started to go wrong." Houston explained it was during the mid-'90s after she had been a part of the phenomenon that was "The Bodyguard." When questioned whether she believed Bobby was "jealous" of her success, Houston stated, "He's not gonna like this, but yes."
While Brown and Houston spent many years together at the height of their fame, Brown claims in his doc that he also had a relationship with Janet Jackson.
Bobby Brown says Janet Jackson was the 'crush of my life'
During part one of his A&E documentary, "Biography: Bobby Brown" (via Hollywood Life), Bobby Brown opened up about his alleged relationship with fellow entertainer Janet Jackson. Even though Jackson herself has never talked about this subject, Brown insists they had a short romance. "I had a big crush on Janet," he said with a smile on his face. "Everything. Her little smile, her body, dance moves, her little laugh.
"We loved each other's company," Brown continued, before stating their relationship didn't last long. According to the singer himself, they "broke it off" because Jackson "couldn't handle a man like myself." Brown also believed Jackson's dictatorial father "wouldn't allow her to be with someone like me," referring to himself as "hood." After they parted ways, Brown said he met the "love of [his] life," referring to Whitney Houston, with whom he tied the knot in July 1992, per Mirror.
This isn't the first time Brown has declared his admiration for Jackson. While appearing as Crab on Season 5 of "The Masked Singer" in 2021 (via Good Housekeeping), one of his clues was that he had a crush on the "Rhythm Nation" hitmaker, revealing they "grew up together on good times."