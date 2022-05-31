The Reason Bobby Brown And Janet Jackson Couldn't Be Together

Bobby Brown is almost as known for his relationships as he is for his music. The singer, who rose to fame in the group New Edition, is most famous for marrying powerhouse vocalist Whitney Houston, with who they shared a daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown.

In his own two-part A&E documentary, "Biography: Bobby Brown" (via the Daily Mail), Brown candidly opened up about Houston, explaining he thinks he could have prevented her death if they had never gone their separate ways. "I think we could have helped each other out. I think she would still be here if we hadn't divorced," he said. "We always felt that our love was strong enough to overcome any obstacle put in front of us. We would still be together if it wasn't for drugs. Drugs got the best of us." In a 2009 interview on "The Oprah Winfrey Show," Winfrey asked Houston when her marriage "started to go wrong." Houston explained it was during the mid-'90s after she had been a part of the phenomenon that was "The Bodyguard." When questioned whether she believed Bobby was "jealous" of her success, Houston stated, "He's not gonna like this, but yes."

While Brown and Houston spent many years together at the height of their fame, Brown claims in his doc that he also had a relationship with Janet Jackson.