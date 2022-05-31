Megan Fox Reveals An Unexpected Insecurity

Earlier in her career, Megan Fox took umbrage with certain people trying to pigeonhole her into a traditional Hollywood look. "I resent people trying to tell me how to look, or act, or speak. I'm much better about it now," she told Who What Wear in 2021 while discussing the evolution of her style over the years. The "Jennifer's Body" star said that certain stylists and publicists did not know how to play up her strengths. "People were trying to hide me and make me less sexy so that I could be taken more seriously. And I don't give a single f**k about that," Fox added.

The "Transformers" actor rose to prominence along with the action franchise, but she initially struggled with the added attention from fans and the media. Fox may have appeared self-assured on the red carpet, but she did not always feel that way internally. "I'm really insecure about everything," she told Rolling Stone in 2009. She admitted to being satisfied with a couple physical attributes. "My hair is good. The color of my eyes is good, obviously. I'm too short. But overall, I'm not super excited about the whole thing," Fox said about her appearance.

The following January, Fox spoke more about her confidence issues. "I'm very confident in how I project my personality. But in terms of how I look, I'm completely, hysterically insecure," she told Cosmopolitan. There is one surprisingly specific physical quality that Fox is still insecure about.