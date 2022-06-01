Why Fans Hoping For A Johnny Depp And Kate Moss Reconciliation Could Be Getting Their Wish

The entire month of May seemed to be dominated by the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial. Heard hit her ex-husband with a $100 million countersuit against his $50 million defamation suit, in which Depp claims that Heard damaged his ability to get roles because of a 2018 Washington Post op-ed that she penned. In the op-ed in question, Heard writes at length about being the survivor of an abusive relationship. She notably never named Depp in the piece, but Depp and his attorneys allege that she nonetheless made it clear she was referring to their short-lived marriage.

The case has fans totally divided. Throughout the trial, Depp fans have camped out in front of the Virginia courthouse to show their support. Celebrities have also voiced support for the respective defendants. Other stars have been dragged in to testify. Those on Heard's side included Ellen Barkin, Depp's ex-girlfriend and co-star in "Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas." Under oath, Barkin claimed that Depp was violent, "controlling," and "jealous" during their brief romance, per Entertainment Weekly.

Opposite Barkin's negative testimony, Depp turned to another ex, Kate Moss, to take the stand in his defense. Hardcore Depp supporters are now taking their trial fanaticism a step further and holding out hope for a reconciliation between the two stars.