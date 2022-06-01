Why Johnny Depp Wasn't In Court To Hear The Verdict In His Trial Against Amber Heard
After nearly six weeks of testimony, Johnny Depp's $50 million lawsuit against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, has come to an end. Legal teams for both actors delivered closing arguments on May 27, doubling down on claims made about the couple's contentious marriage.
"We ask you to give Mr. Depp his life back by telling the world that Mr. Depp is not the abuser Ms. Heard said he is and hold Ms. Heard accountable for her lies," Depp's attorney, Camille Vasquez told jurors per NBC News. Heard's team, meanwhile, again suggested that the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star launched a smear campaign against Heard. "In Mr. Depp's world, you don't leave Mr. Depp," Heard's lawyer, J. Benjamin Rottenborn stated. "If you do, he will start a campaign of global humiliation against you."
While jurors ultimately came down on Depp's side on June 1, the actor, however, was noticeably missing from the courtroom.
Johnny Depp was in the United Kingdom
Spectators of the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial may have noticed that the "Transcendence" star was missing from court when the verdict was delivered in the couple's infamous defamation case. Depp was actually in the United Kingdom when the trial came out in his favor. "Due to previously scheduled work commitments made before the trial, Mr. Depp will not be physically present for today's 3 p.m. verdict and will be watching from the United Kingdom," a source told People.
Following the news that Depp would be missing from court, Heard's legal team slammed the actor for traveling to the U.K. and suggested that his absence shows a lack of respect for the seriousness of the case. "Johnny Depp plays guitar in the UK while Amber Heard waits for a verdict in Virginia," Heard's team said in a statement to NBC News. "Depp is taking his snickering and lack of seriousness on tour." The declaration from Heard's team follows reports of Depp performing in London days after closing arguments were read.