Why Johnny Depp Wasn't In Court To Hear The Verdict In His Trial Against Amber Heard

After nearly six weeks of testimony, Johnny Depp's $50 million lawsuit against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, has come to an end. Legal teams for both actors delivered closing arguments on May 27, doubling down on claims made about the couple's contentious marriage.

"We ask you to give Mr. Depp his life back by telling the world that Mr. Depp is not the abuser Ms. Heard said he is and hold Ms. Heard accountable for her lies," Depp's attorney, Camille Vasquez told jurors per NBC News. Heard's team, meanwhile, again suggested that the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star launched a smear campaign against Heard. "In Mr. Depp's world, you don't leave Mr. Depp," Heard's lawyer, J. Benjamin Rottenborn stated. "If you do, he will start a campaign of global humiliation against you."

While jurors ultimately came down on Depp's side on June 1, the actor, however, was noticeably missing from the courtroom.