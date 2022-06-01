Mama June Gets Bad News In Heated Custody Battle Over Honey Boo Boo

June Shannon, also known as reality TV's "Mama June," has been on the road to recovery for a while now. The reality star first rose to fame when she appeared on the TLC beauty pageant series "Toddlers & Tiaras" with her daughter Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Shannon back in 2012, per The Sun. Since then, June and her family have been in the public eye as viewers enjoyed watching her family take over the big screen. However, throughout the years, June has struggled with addiction and was involved in a relationship that resulted in domestic violence that ultimately saw her separated from her daughters and grandchildren.

According to Entertainment Tonight, June has been sober since January 2020 and has been working hard to make sure she stays that way. "Having to go back and talk about that lifestyle that we had ... I don't ever want to go back to that lifestyle," she told the outlet. "I wake up every morning and tell myself, 'I'm going to stay clean these next 24 hours.' And that's my saying, every day."

Although June has been doing very well so far, unfortunately, she lost a lot during the time she was battling her addiction, including her daughter Alana.