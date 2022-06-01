Body Language Experts Say Amber Heard's Reaction To Her Legal Loss Is Complicated – Exclusive

The jury has reached a verdict in the trial of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp. The jury, which began deliberating on Friday, May 27, found both Heard and Depp guilty for defamation against each other, though Depp did win more in monetary damages than Heard.

Since Depp and Heard met back in 2009, their relationship has been fraught with public miscommunication. After dating for years, the two tied the knot in 2015, though 15 months later, Heard filed for divorce. At the time of the divorce, Heard claimed she and the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor suffered from irreconcilable differences, per People. Yet while the two agreed on their divorce finalization in 2016, the pair's differences were on display again when Depp sued Heard over the 2018 Washington Post article she wrote. In the opinion piece, Heard claimed Depp abused her, calling herself "a public figure representing domestic abuse." Though Depp was never named in Heard's article, the actor said the article damaged his career, causing him to sue Heard for $50 million.

Now, after six weeks of trial, the jury sided with Depp, finding that Heard did defame Depp in The Washington Post piece. With that, Depp was given $15 million altogether in damages. For Heard, the jury found that Depp's attorney did make a defamatory statement, giving the "Aquaman" actor $2 million in compensatory damages. When the verdict was read, Depp was not present, though Heard was — leaving fans and body language experts to decipher what the actor was thinking during the culmination of the trial.