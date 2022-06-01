Body Language Experts Say Amber Heard's Reaction To Her Legal Loss Is Complicated – Exclusive
The jury has reached a verdict in the trial of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp. The jury, which began deliberating on Friday, May 27, found both Heard and Depp guilty for defamation against each other, though Depp did win more in monetary damages than Heard.
Since Depp and Heard met back in 2009, their relationship has been fraught with public miscommunication. After dating for years, the two tied the knot in 2015, though 15 months later, Heard filed for divorce. At the time of the divorce, Heard claimed she and the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor suffered from irreconcilable differences, per People. Yet while the two agreed on their divorce finalization in 2016, the pair's differences were on display again when Depp sued Heard over the 2018 Washington Post article she wrote. In the opinion piece, Heard claimed Depp abused her, calling herself "a public figure representing domestic abuse." Though Depp was never named in Heard's article, the actor said the article damaged his career, causing him to sue Heard for $50 million.
Now, after six weeks of trial, the jury sided with Depp, finding that Heard did defame Depp in The Washington Post piece. With that, Depp was given $15 million altogether in damages. For Heard, the jury found that Depp's attorney did make a defamatory statement, giving the "Aquaman" actor $2 million in compensatory damages. When the verdict was read, Depp was not present, though Heard was — leaving fans and body language experts to decipher what the actor was thinking during the culmination of the trial.
Experts say that Amber Heard's feelings are hard to read
Sitting next to her legal representation, Amber Heard waited with bated breath to learn the verdict in the trial against her. With Johnny Depp not in the courtroom, due to his work schedule in the United Kingdom, all eyes were on Heard as the verdict was read.
As the jury announced they believed Heard did defame Depp with the article, Heard sat coolly on the defense's side, appearing mostly stoic. However, what stood out to Austin iuliano, a body language expert and public speaker, was "the clear defeat on Amber Heard's face." He added, "I feel that Amber is only upset that the house of cards is falling down around her, not genuine remorse or sadness."
Jess Ponce III, a body language expert, communication coach, and author of "A.W.E.S.O.M.E.," said that Heard showcasing an aloof demeanor during the verdict was because she didn't want to "reveal too much." But Ponce noted that Heard's body language shifted. Before the verdict, Ponce commented that Heard "seemed very solemn, yet very aware that the camera was on her. She was contemplative and, at the same time, resolute to show little emotion." Yet once the verdict was read, Heard became "very distant" and "non-reactive." Ponce explained to us, "She looked down throughout the entire reading of the verdict. She was not only solemn, but seemed disconnected from the experience."
Body language has been a main point throughout the trial
Throughout the six-week trial pinning Johnny Depp and Amber Heard against each other, not only were the details of their relationship out in the open, but their body language was dissected — actions sometimes speak louder than words.
For the most part, Depp was at ease during the trial while Heard, on the other hand, was more expressive on the stand. As far as their individual reactions to the decision, Depp's reception was contained to social media. The "Aquaman" star, adversely, did not want fans to know what she was thinking during the decision reading, according to Jess Ponce III. "It leads us to wonder what was on her mind. Was she contrite, embarrassed, in denial, resistant?" Ponce posed to us.
Taking to Instagram following the verdict, Heard wrote that her disappointment was "beyond words." Heard wrote, "I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband." She continued, "I'm even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously." Austin iuliano disagreed, however, telling Nicki Swift, "Justice happened today."