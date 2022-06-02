The Real Reason Zendaya Turned Down Playing Aaliyah In A Biopic

Zendaya's A-list status has a lot to do with the roles she has taken on as an actor. Her debut role as Rocky Blue in the Disney Channel hit show "Shake It Up" got the "Replay" hitmaker off to a good start and kept the then-teenager booked and busy for three years, per IMDb.

In the following years, Zendaya has continued to stay on our television screens with "Euphoria" while venturing out onto the big screen. In recent years, she has starred in "Spider-Man," "Dune," and "The Greatest Showman," to name a few. In a 2021 interview with The Irish Times, Zendaya revealed she discovered her love for acting at a young age from the stage. "My mom worked at the California Shakespeare Theater since I was a kid. So I really fell in love with acting because of actors I got to see on stage every day since I was two," she said, adding, "It was my life. And I just was obsessed with what they were doing." During a conversation with Interview magazine, Zendaya insisted in order to be a great actor, "You can't be afraid to look stupid, you can't be afraid to mess up, you can't be afraid of anything."

Her career has proven to be in demand for many years, which is why she was asked to play the iconic singer Aaliyah in the "Aaliyah: Princess of R&B" biopic in 2014, per The Blast. However, she made the big decision to not go through with it.