Brody Jenner Just Took A Significant Step In His New Relationship

Brody Jenner has made headlines over the years for being a ladies' man. For example, in May 2021, Entertainment Tonight reported that after he and his ex-girlfriend, Kaitlynn Carter split, in August 2019 after five years together, Jenner appeared to move on pretty quickly, as he was seen kissing Miley Cyrus within that same month and ended up briefly dating both Josie Canseco and Daisy Keech soon after that.

Following his breakup from Carter, Jenner went on to get serious with personal stylist Briana Jungwirth in the summer of 2020, which ended up running its course not long after, per TMZ. Sources told the outlet that the seriousness of the relationship was what ultimately led to its demise — Jenner simply wasn't ready for that level of commitment. Ironically, Jungwirth was the one to move on seemingly without a second glance, as she got engaged only one month after things ended with Jenner.

Since the split from Jungwirth, Jenner has continued dating. In a June 2021 episode of "The Hills: New Beginnings," it was revealed that he and co-star Audrina Patridge had been getting romantically evolved (via Hollywood Life). However, this relationship was also not meant to be and Jenner has since moved on once again. In fact, he recently confirmed who he's been dating these past couple of months in an Instagram Story.