The Tragic Death Of Former NFL Star Marion Barber
Marion Barber has tragically passed away. According to several reports, the 38-year-old athlete was found dead in his Texas apartment by Frisco police. Barber, a former running back for the Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Bears, would have celebrated his 39th birthday next week. He retired from the NFL in 2012 after six years with the Cowboys and one season with the Bears. Since his retirement, he has been battling mental health issues. According to the New York Post, the former football star underwent a mental health evaluation in 2014.
The Dallas Cowboys released a statement on the evening of June 1 in regards to Barber's passing. "We are heartbroken by the tragic death of Marion Barber III," the Cowboys said in their tweet. "Marion was an old-school, hard-nosed football player who ran with the will to win every down. He had a passion for the game and love for his coaches and teammates."
According to the Fort Worth Star Telegram, the outlet which broke the news, police were originally responding to a welfare check. Water was leaking from Barber's apartment and authorities had to force their way into the residence. After the police found Barber's body, they called in an "unattended death" at the location, according to NPR. The cause of death remains unknown.
An investigation into Marion Barber's death is underway
Marion Barber's passing was sudden and tragic. The former NFL star's body was found in his apartment by authorities recently, but it's unclear how long he had been deceased. According to NPR, an investigation into his death is now underway and an autopsy is being done by the local coroner's office.
Dez Bryant, another former NFL player, spoke out about Barber struggling in July 2021 on Twitter, saying he was "down and out bad." He quoted that tweet after Barber's death and wrote, "Too much to digest, so much to say... This is real life, it can be any of us. We need each other, we need unity... RIP Marion Barber[.] May God rest your soul."
It is unclear what may have led to or caused Barber's death. According to The Washington Post, the late football star is now the fourth former NFL player that has passed away at a young age since December 2021. Many fans and social media users believe CTE will be the cause of this tragic death. Barber was given the nickname "Marion the Barbarian" during his time in the NFL, according to ESPN. Our condolences are with his loved ones during this difficult time.