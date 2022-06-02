The Tragic Death Of Former NFL Star Marion Barber

Marion Barber has tragically passed away. According to several reports, the 38-year-old athlete was found dead in his Texas apartment by Frisco police. Barber, a former running back for the Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Bears, would have celebrated his 39th birthday next week. He retired from the NFL in 2012 after six years with the Cowboys and one season with the Bears. Since his retirement, he has been battling mental health issues. According to the New York Post, the former football star underwent a mental health evaluation in 2014.

The Dallas Cowboys released a statement on the evening of June 1 in regards to Barber's passing. "We are heartbroken by the tragic death of Marion Barber III," the Cowboys said in their tweet. "Marion was an old-school, hard-nosed football player who ran with the will to win every down. He had a passion for the game and love for his coaches and teammates."

According to the Fort Worth Star Telegram, the outlet which broke the news, police were originally responding to a welfare check. Water was leaking from Barber's apartment and authorities had to force their way into the residence. After the police found Barber's body, they called in an "unattended death" at the location, according to NPR. The cause of death remains unknown.