The Outcome Of Harvey Weinstein's Appeal Is Finally Clear

The following article includes discussion of sexual assault.

A New York court has ruled on Harvey Weinstein's appeal for his 2020 conviction for first-degree criminal sexual act and third-degree rape. The landmark trial — which is often credited for shedding light on the #MeToo movement — came after The New York Times published an article chronicling decades of sexual assault allegations against Weinstein. The "Good Will Hunting" producer was found guilty on two of the three charges brought against him in the New York City trial. A year after his conviction, Weinstein's lawyer filed an appeal on his behalf, claiming the film producer received an unfair trial.

"With a year behind us and emotions subsided, the transcript of the case confirms what we always believed: that Mr. Weinstein did not receive a fair trial," Arthur Aidala, a lawyer for Weinstein said (via CNBC). Adding, "We will argue that the trial judge disregarded well accepted and fundamental principles of New York law and violated Mr. Weinstein's constitutional rights."

It would take another year, but a New York appeals court has finally reviewed Weinstein's arguments and has issued a ruling.