The Outcome Of Harvey Weinstein's Appeal Is Finally Clear
The following article includes discussion of sexual assault.
A New York court has ruled on Harvey Weinstein's appeal for his 2020 conviction for first-degree criminal sexual act and third-degree rape. The landmark trial — which is often credited for shedding light on the #MeToo movement — came after The New York Times published an article chronicling decades of sexual assault allegations against Weinstein. The "Good Will Hunting" producer was found guilty on two of the three charges brought against him in the New York City trial. A year after his conviction, Weinstein's lawyer filed an appeal on his behalf, claiming the film producer received an unfair trial.
"With a year behind us and emotions subsided, the transcript of the case confirms what we always believed: that Mr. Weinstein did not receive a fair trial," Arthur Aidala, a lawyer for Weinstein said (via CNBC). Adding, "We will argue that the trial judge disregarded well accepted and fundamental principles of New York law and violated Mr. Weinstein's constitutional rights."
It would take another year, but a New York appeals court has finally reviewed Weinstein's arguments and has issued a ruling.
Harvey Weinstein's conviction is upheld
Harvey Weinstein's legal quest to appeal his sexual assault conviction and 23-year prison sentence has failed. According to Variety, a New York appeals court has upheld "Pulp Fiction" director's conviction for assaulting production assistant Miriam Haley in 2006, and for raping aspiring actor Jessica Mann in 2013. "We reject defendant's arguments, and affirm the conviction in all respects," wrote Justice Angela Mazzarelli.
"We are disappointed, but not surprised," Weinstein's publicist, Juda Engelmayer said. He goes on to exclaim that their team would now be "reviewing all of [Weinstein's] options," including taking the case to the Court of Appeals.
And while Weinstein's victims have not spoken out following the appeal court's ruling, Mann previously told NewsNation that she chose to remain silent following the trial to focus on caring for herself. "There's so much that I went through just in the trial," Mann said in 2021. "It's requiring an extraordinary amount of healing ... self-care, processing, and finding who I am again." Weinstein is currently being held in a California prison, as he faces 11 additional counts of sexual assault.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).