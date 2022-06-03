Chanel West Coast Has Huge News To Share
Chanel West Coast looked radiant when she stepped out on the 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards: Unscripted red carpet. She and her boyfriend Dom Fenison were also couple goals as they wore coordinating outfits for the event, People reported. Chanel looked stunning in a sequined soft green mini dress with a whimsical floral print, while Fenison accessorized his monochromatic black outfit with a pocket square and shoes in the same shade of green.
According to his Instagram page, Fenison is a model, a licensed real estate agent, and the founder of Music City Accommodations. Chanel and Fenison have not been dating for a long time, but they have history. In February, they told In Touch Weekly that their relationship was "new" and that they had only "officially" been dating for a short while. However, Fenison dished, "We've known each other for, like, five or so years, but we kind of just rekindled our relationship 'cause I was in her new music video for 'Vinyl.'" Fans of the singer know that she dropped the single on Valentine's Day.
The couple also went Instagram official on March 20. Both Chanel and Fenison posted the same snap with the musician writing, "Cabo w/ my love." And with this public declaration, they seemingly confirmed their relationship status. Now, the "Ridiculousness" star has revealed that they're taking a big step in their love story.
Chanel West Coast is pregnant
Chanel West Coast is going to be a mama! She confirmed that she is pregnant with her and Dom Fenison's first child. Chanel opened up to E! News before hitting the red carpet on June 2. The singer revealed that she was still in her first trimester and has had some bouts of nausea. Luckily, she has Fenison by her side, and called him the "most level-headed person I've ever had in my life." She said, "Raising children is not an easy thing ... He's just so calm and relaxed and I can be a little bit crazier." Chanel felt that they balanced each other out.
The star continued, "I don't know if it's a boy or girl yet. I'm just praying for a happy, healthy baby." Chanel is also already planning what kind of mother she will be. She wants to support her child's dreams just like her mother valued hers. In a 2016 Instagram tribute to her mother, she wrote, "She supported all of my dreams since day 1." She added that she hoped "raise a child that's down to earth and humble."
The mama-to-be also wants to make more "serious and thoughtful music." She explained to E! News that she wants her kid to be proud when they listen to her songs. Chanel is "really excited for this next journey ... It's probably my scariest journey yet, but sometimes the scary roads lead to the best endings." Congratulations Chanel and Dom!