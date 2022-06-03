Chanel West Coast Has Huge News To Share

Chanel West Coast looked radiant when she stepped out on the 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards: Unscripted red carpet. She and her boyfriend Dom Fenison were also couple goals as they wore coordinating outfits for the event, People reported. Chanel looked stunning in a sequined soft green mini dress with a whimsical floral print, while Fenison accessorized his monochromatic black outfit with a pocket square and shoes in the same shade of green.

According to his Instagram page, Fenison is a model, a licensed real estate agent, and the founder of Music City Accommodations. Chanel and Fenison have not been dating for a long time, but they have history. In February, they told In Touch Weekly that their relationship was "new" and that they had only "officially" been dating for a short while. However, Fenison dished, "We've known each other for, like, five or so years, but we kind of just rekindled our relationship 'cause I was in her new music video for 'Vinyl.'" Fans of the singer know that she dropped the single on Valentine's Day.

The couple also went Instagram official on March 20. Both Chanel and Fenison posted the same snap with the musician writing, "Cabo w/ my love." And with this public declaration, they seemingly confirmed their relationship status. Now, the "Ridiculousness" star has revealed that they're taking a big step in their love story.