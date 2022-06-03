Why Meghan Markle's Platinum Jubilee Appearance Has People Talking About Princess Diana

Fashion remains one of the primary highlights of all royal events. Not only do they tend to be a parade of stylishly quirky hats and fanciful frocks, but many ensembles carry some cultural and historical significance. Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee has packed a sizzle reel's worth of best-dressed guests. At June 2's Trooping the Colour, the queen watched the proceedings in a blue ensemble adorned with an ornate diamante trimming (per Independent). Her outfit's standout, however, was her stately, hand-crafted walking cane — an apparent gift from the British Army.

Meanwhile, Kate Middleton's sartorial choices at June 3's Service of Thanksgiving also carried royal importance. Kate sported an eye-catching saucer-like hat matching her canary yellow dress (via Newsweek). As with Elizabeth, the Duchess of Cambridge's accessories were the true draw of the ensemble. Her diamond and pearl sparklers, known as the "Bahrain Pearl Earrings," per Newsweek, were on loan from the queen's private collection. Reportedly crafted from pearls that were Elizabeth's wedding present, the earrings have been worn by everyone from Princess Diana and Princess Sophie, to Countess Wessex. Most recently, they were seen on Kate at Prince Philip's April 2021 funeral.

The question on everyone's minds, however, was what Meghan Markle wore for the festivities. Never one to disappoint in this department, the Duchess of Sussex also added a touch of sentiment to one of her outfits.