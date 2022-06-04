Shakira Announces Sad Relationship News

Calling it quits! After months of speculation from fans, Shakira and Gerard Piqué have officially announced they are separating.

Since meeting 12 years ago, the two have been inseparable — until now. After starring in Shakira's song for the 2010 FIFA World Cup, "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)," the two sparked a whirlwind romance, though one they kept relatively private. It wasn't until a year after the two met — in 2011– that they confirmed their romance, per People. From there, the two kept their relationship to themselves and away from the public eye but shared sweet, intimate moments to reassure fans they were each other's soulmates. For example, the two stole the show after Piqué's soccer team won a huge victory in Barcelona in 2015 and Shakira gave the player a sweet kiss on the field.

From there, the two were steadfast in their relationship and support for one another, even welcoming two sons into the world, Milan and Sasha. With their growing family, and Piqué's commitment to soccer, the couple put down roots in Barcelona, Spain to raise their family. But now, those roots have been shaken as the two have confirmed their separation in a shocking announcement.