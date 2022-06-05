The Tragic Death Of Rapper Trouble
Trouble — a rapper based in Atlanta, Georgia — has died at the age of 34. Born Mariel Semonte Orr, he earned the nickname Trouble from his "hard-living lifestyle," according to his Spotify profile. Trouble's death was confirmed by his record label Def Jam via a press statement: "Our thoughts and prayers are with the children, loved ones, and fans of Trouble. A true voice for his city and an inspiration to the community he proudly represented. RIP Skoob." Def Jam did not name a cause of death, but the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office revealed that Trouble was shot at 2:30 a.m. on June 5. The local authorities went on to say that he died after being taken to an area hospital.
Variety noted that the "Bring It Back" rapper had performed only hours earlier before he was shot in his car. The outlet further noted that Trouble had tweeted the night before that he would be returning to Atlanta with caution. The young rapper leaves behind a legacy of collaboration and musical inspiration.
Trouble was known for his personality
Social media lit up with tributes to Trouble after news broke of his death. Producer Mike Will Made-It, who produced Trouble's debut album "Edgewood" in 2018, took to his Instagram stories to pay respects to the young artist. Captioning a photo from October 2018, the producer wrote, "This was a moment in time that I'll never forget. Trouble's personality lit up a room and his conversation left you more creative [than] when you walked in." Musicians Trouble collaborated with include Drake, Fetty Wap, Migos, and The Weeknd among others, per Trouble's Spotify profile.
According to Rolling Stone, Trouble's breakout song came with his 2011 mixtape, "Bussin'," as well as a remix of that song featuring Yo Gotti, Waka Flocka Flame, and Trae the Truth. Trouble can also be heard in "F.I.G.H.T" from the "Creed 2" soundtrack along with Gucci Mane, YG, Quavo and Juicy J, the outlet added.
Fellow rapper 2chainz posted a tribute of his own on Sunday to Instagram that said, in part, "Mannnn you had my crying laughing at P party bruuu, real solid individual...i swear i hate the devil man and he out here working overtime." Killer Mike added to the mix of tributes with his own for Trouble in a tweet that read, "God Bless The Dead. He was a good man. Gone to soon."