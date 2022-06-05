Shay Mitchell Reveals The Special Meaning Behind Her Second Daughter's Name
Shay Mitchell is a mother again. The Hollywood actor and her partner Matte Babel have welcomed a baby daughter into this world, according to People. The couple are already the proud parents to their 2-year-old daughter, Atlas Noa. The "Pretty Little Liars" star told the publication that so far motherhood the second time around has been treating her very well. She said, "I feel awesome. I feel really, really good. It definitely takes a village. I'm really lucky my parents are in town and everybody's been really helpful."
Back in January, Mitchell told Vogue that a good friend suggested the name Atlas for her first-born daughter. "She said Atlas and I looked at Matte, and he looked at me, and I was like, 'Oh, my gosh.' It's just the perfect name; from that day, we knew it was going to be Atlas," Mitchell said. And while Atlas is a name you don't hear very often, Mitchell's name choice for her second daughter is just as unique, and holds a particularly special meaning.
The special meaning behind Shay Mitchell's daughter
Shay Mitchell shared a photo on Instagram of her baby daughter resting on her bare chest. The Hollywood star also had a necklace on that simply said "Rome." Mitchell explained the meaning of her daughter's unique name in her caption, writing that her tot was named after her beloved grandmother. "Losing the most important person in my life in the same year I welcomed my second daughter has shifted everything for me, but one thing remains steady in my soul — I'm certain they spent time together and that brings me peace and joy. We're so happy you're here Rome, named after my best friend, my soulmate, my 'person,' my Grandma Romaine," she wrote.
It didn't take very long for her fans and followers to comment on her photo. Many of them, such as Tyler Blackburn wrote, "This is so beautiful Shay. Congratulations." Mitchell's good friend Ayesha Curry posted multiple hear-eye emoji, while Sophia Bush added, "There she isssss," with a few heart-eye emoji, as well. Clearly, baby Rome is already as important and loved as Mitchell's grandmother, who's most likely looking down on her granddaughter and great-granddaughter with all the heart-eye emoji that heaven has.