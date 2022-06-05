Shay Mitchell Reveals The Special Meaning Behind Her Second Daughter's Name

Shay Mitchell is a mother again. The Hollywood actor and her partner Matte Babel have welcomed a baby daughter into this world, according to People. The couple are already the proud parents to their 2-year-old daughter, Atlas Noa. The "Pretty Little Liars" star told the publication that so far motherhood the second time around has been treating her very well. She said, "I feel awesome. I feel really, really good. It definitely takes a village. I'm really lucky my parents are in town and everybody's been really helpful."

Back in January, Mitchell told Vogue that a good friend suggested the name Atlas for her first-born daughter. "She said Atlas and I looked at Matte, and he looked at me, and I was like, 'Oh, my gosh.' It's just the perfect name; from that day, we knew it was going to be Atlas," Mitchell said. And while Atlas is a name you don't hear very often, Mitchell's name choice for her second daughter is just as unique, and holds a particularly special meaning.