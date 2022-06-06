Mariah Carey Is Facing Legal Trouble Over One Of Her Most Famous Songs

If Mariah Carey is only known for two things, they are: her high note, and the perennial holiday classic, "All I Want for Christmas Is You." Unfortunately, Our Lady of the Nondenominational Winter Holiday Known in America as Christmas is facing some legal trouble over this famous song.

The song, which was covered in the 2003 holiday movie "Love, Actually," and which has cemented Carey as the undisputed Queen of Christmas, was first released in 1994, and is the first holiday single ever to achieve Diamond Status, according to Forbes. It doesn't matter if you actually celebrate Christmas or not. By the time the holiday season rolls around, everyone and their grandmother has this iconic Christmas jam on repeat. So, why is the track suddenly causing headaches for Carey (or, more likely, her legal team)? Apparently there's a $20 million controversy over this cultural monument, and it involves another Christmas classic you may have heard before.