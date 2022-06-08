Todd And Julie Chrisley Aren't Backing Down After Their Guilty Verdict

After being found guilty of defrauding banks of over $30 million in fake loans and myriad tax crimes, Todd and Julie Chrisley are not giving up. Julie's lawyer Steve Friedberg has stated that the couple is "devastated and disappointed with the verdict and will be pursuing an appeal" (per ET). Although the couple is known for being "self-made" millionaires, the indictment explains that much of that wealth was fraudulent, according to The New York Times. FBI Special Agent Keri Farley said of the verdict, "As today's outcome shows, when you lie, cheat and steal, justice is blind as to your fame, your fortune, and your position."

"Todd Chrisley, Julie Chrisley, and their Certified Public Accountant, Peter Tarantino, conspired to evade the assessment and payment of the Chrisley's income taxes," said James E. Dorsey, special agent in charge, IRS-Criminal Investigation, according to ET. "The Chrisleys and Tarantino knew the law was clear on taxable income and who is required to file and pay taxes. These convictions should send a clear message regardless of your fame or notoriety, everyone will be held accountable for paying their fair share of taxes." It should be noted that the wealthiest Americans are also the most "egregious" tax evaders, according to a 2021 report (via The New York Times).

Sentencing for the Chrisleys will take place on October 6. NYT notes that the couple could be sentenced to up to 30 years in prison.