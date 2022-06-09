The Bad Experience That Turned Gwen Stefani Off From Working With Makeup Artists

Gwen Stefani has heaps of talent. But, there is no denying that Stefani's age-defying look has played a part in her success.

Makeup has always played a big part in the powerhouse entertainer's life. Throughout the years, she has teamed up with many big brands, such as Urban Decay, Revlon, and L'Oreal Paris, for a number of campaigns. However, it wouldn't be 2022 until she launched her own company, GXVE Beauty. During an interview with Elle in February, the "Cool" hitmaker admitted that makeup was her first love, even before music. "Music was something unexpected but makeup was something I've always done since I was a little girl ... I don't know how, but it was born in me. I've always loved it," she explained, adding of her own line, "This is my chance to have a legacy and build my purpose." She wants to share the special "feeling" that makeup gives her with everyone else.

Stefani's bold red lip has become a staple for her over the decades. So much of a staple that she has noticed fans emulating her signature style over time. In a 2018 interview with Marie Claire, the mom-of-three stated it's her "go-to color" before reminiscing that she's witnessed over 300 women at a meet-and-greet wearing red lipstick because of her. Despite her very high-profile status, it might surprise you that Stefani hasn't been paying for a makeup artist all these years.