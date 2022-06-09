The Bad Experience That Turned Gwen Stefani Off From Working With Makeup Artists
Gwen Stefani has heaps of talent. But, there is no denying that Stefani's age-defying look has played a part in her success.
Makeup has always played a big part in the powerhouse entertainer's life. Throughout the years, she has teamed up with many big brands, such as Urban Decay, Revlon, and L'Oreal Paris, for a number of campaigns. However, it wouldn't be 2022 until she launched her own company, GXVE Beauty. During an interview with Elle in February, the "Cool" hitmaker admitted that makeup was her first love, even before music. "Music was something unexpected but makeup was something I've always done since I was a little girl ... I don't know how, but it was born in me. I've always loved it," she explained, adding of her own line, "This is my chance to have a legacy and build my purpose." She wants to share the special "feeling" that makeup gives her with everyone else.
Stefani's bold red lip has become a staple for her over the decades. So much of a staple that she has noticed fans emulating her signature style over time. In a 2018 interview with Marie Claire, the mom-of-three stated it's her "go-to color" before reminiscing that she's witnessed over 300 women at a meet-and-greet wearing red lipstick because of her. Despite her very high-profile status, it might surprise you that Stefani hasn't been paying for a makeup artist all these years.
Gwen Stefani feels 'prettier' when she does her own makeup
Unexpectedly, Gwen Stefani has been doing her own makeup looks for the majority of her career. In a new interview with Glamour, the "Rich Girl" hitmaker admitted to working with makeup artists on rare occasions, but prefers to paint her own face due to a bad experience at the beginning of her career. It happened when shooting album artwork during her No Doubt days. "This guy came and did my makeup for the artwork and I remember thinking I looked ugly. I was like, 'I look prettier when I do my makeup,' but I was too scared to say something," she explained, adding, "I still look at those pictures and I'm like, 'Ugh.' After that I took it into my own control."
During her solo career, Stefani recalled letting a makeup artist put foundation on her face. After being pleased with the outcome, she became more open to the idea of having someone do her makeup. However, Stefani still admits she can be picky. "I've just been very controlling about it. Nowadays I'm the opposite because I've met some makeup artists that are so unbelievably gifted," she shared. For this year's Met Gala look (pictured above), Stefani had no choice but to do her own makeup after the artist she wanted to use wasn't available.
Fashion is also a big part of Stefani's identity. While she may work with stylists now, she told Vogue in 2019 that she didn't have one until the early 2000s.