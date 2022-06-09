Janet Jackson And Missy Elliott's Unexpected Reunion Has Fans Over The Moon

Among the many iconic duos that exist, there is no denying that superstars Janet Jackson and Missy Elliott are one of them. Jackson and Elliott have had both a friendship and working relationship since the late '90s. As noted by Inquisitr, Elliott first featured on a remix of Jackson's song "Go Deep" in 1998 with producer Timbaland. In 2001, Elliott and Jackson starred in a music video for their single "Son of a Gun" and even performed the track together at the Hawaiian stop on Jackson's All For You Tour. Other songs they have dropped include "The 1" and "BURNITUP!"

In 2019, Elliott was awarded the Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Video Music Awards. Taking to Instagram, Jackson expressed in a video how happy and deserving she thought the rap mogul was. "You are brilliant, you are fabulous," she said, adding, "I've been a fan of yours forever, you know all of this." This isn't the first time Jackson has honored Elliott's career, however. After being inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame last year, Jackson shared another video clip on Instagram after she couldn't make Elliott's big day. "It's about time. I wish I was there. Welcome to the walk of fame. I am so proud of u and I luv u so much!" she wrote in her caption.

It had been a minute since Jackson and Elliott had spent some time together. However, their recent reunion was more than worth the wait.