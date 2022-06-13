Robin Thicke Debuts A Very NSFW Tattoo Of Fiancee April Love Geary
Singer Robin Thicke is known to be a little risqué when it comes to his music — so much so that he even titled a song, "Sex Therapy." But now Thicke is proving he is just as sensual in real-life with his latest actions involving fiancée April Love Geary.
The pair became an item in 2015, following Thicke's divorce from ex-wife Paula Patton –- with whom he shares son Julian. And while reports suggest that the two were romantically involved months before their relationship was confirmed, the couple did not make their first public appearance together until the 2015 Cannes Film Festival. The couple later welcomed three children together: Mia, Lola, and Lucas.
And if there was ever any doubt that Thicke is completely smitten with Geary, the "Blurred Lines" singer also frequently posts photos of his "sunshine" on Instagram. To further prove his love, Thicke has gotten a very explicit tattoo of his fiancée and fans are in a frenzy.
Robin Thicke got April Love Geary's naked body tattooed
Robin Thicke is making no secret of his love for his fiancée, April Love Geary, and he wants the entire world to know. Thicke, who currently serves as a judge on "The Masked Singer," has gotten a tattoo of Geary's naked body on his arm. In a video posted to Instagram, Geary showed off Thicke's new ink, and captioned the clip, "Thanks for getting my naked bod tatted on your arm" (via Page Six). The model also shared images of the couple making out, and a few photos of herself with their two daughters.
The couple appear to be happily enjoying their time together, and after getting engaged in 2018, Thicke says that they are hoping to have their wedding "someday." "We wanted to have a big family, now we're done. We did three in a row, we're outnumbered now," he told Metro in 2021. "So we're going to have a nice wedding someday and we're really excited." And while neither Thicke or Geary have revealed when they plan to tie the knot, the relationship seems to be going strong.