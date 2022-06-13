Robin Thicke Debuts A Very NSFW Tattoo Of Fiancee April Love Geary

Singer Robin Thicke is known to be a little risqué when it comes to his music — so much so that he even titled a song, "Sex Therapy." But now Thicke is proving he is just as sensual in real-life with his latest actions involving fiancée April Love Geary.

The pair became an item in 2015, following Thicke's divorce from ex-wife Paula Patton –- with whom he shares son Julian. And while reports suggest that the two were romantically involved months before their relationship was confirmed, the couple did not make their first public appearance together until the 2015 Cannes Film Festival. The couple later welcomed three children together: Mia, Lola, and Lucas.

And if there was ever any doubt that Thicke is completely smitten with Geary, the "Blurred Lines" singer also frequently posts photos of his "sunshine" on Instagram. To further prove his love, Thicke has gotten a very explicit tattoo of his fiancée and fans are in a frenzy.