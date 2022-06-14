Chris Rock Sparks Unexpected Relationship Rumors

Chris Rock appears to be the center of attention again, but this time it doesn't have anything to do with his Oscars drama with Will Smith. It seems as though the comedian may be romantically linked to someone new after being spotted with a female actor recently, according to TMZ.

Rock has a complicated dating history. He was married to Malaak Compton-Rock for 19 years before filing for divorce in 2016, according to CNN. During a comedy special that occurred the following year, Rock admitted to infidelity and going through a painful custody battle to see his children (via Rolling Stone). Compton is the mother of Rock's two daughters, Lola Simone and Zahra Savannah, and asked that the world respect their privacy after their separation was made public.

In a statement, via People, Compton-Rock said, "After much contemplation and 19 years of marriage, Chris and I have decided to go our separate ways. While recognizing that this is a significant change, my children remain at the center of my life and their well-being is my top priority. It is in this spirit that I sincerely ask that their privacy and the privacy of our family be respected during this transition in our lives."

Rock has been adamant about not getting married again, according to Entertainment Tonight, but it appears that romance isn't completely off the table for the comedian. After his tumultuous divorce, there appears to be a new woman in his life.