Jennifer Lopez Shares Eyebrow-Raising Details About Growing Up In Her Mother's Home

As one of the most famous entertainers in the world, the secret to Jennifer Lopez's global stardom could have a lot to do with the fact that she has been an open book with her fans. While the "Waiting For Tonight" hitmaker has had a huge amount of success during both her singing and acting career, like anyone, there have been a few flops along the way. Being the strong woman that she is, Lopez overcame her hurdles and bounced back harder than ever.

Lopez's mother, Guadalupe Rodríguez, taught the Latinx superstar to have thick skin early on. While raising her daughters, Rodríguez made sure they were strong enough to be independent. "She never wanted us to ever have to depend on a man for anything because that's what she was taught when she grew up," Lopez told Entertainment Tonight (via People en Español) in 2010. This isn't the only time the "Second Act" actor discussed her mom, however. During a 2013 chat with Cosmopolitan, Lopez revealed the career advice that helped her overcome failure. "When I first started, I went to my first show in Europe. I called her crying because I didn't get a solo, and she was like, 'You're in a tough business. Don't ever call me crying again; toughen up'" she said.

Among the many things Lopez has said about her mother, it appears her most recent revelation has caught a lot of people's attention.