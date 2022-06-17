Jennifer Lopez Shares Eyebrow-Raising Details About Growing Up In Her Mother's Home
As one of the most famous entertainers in the world, the secret to Jennifer Lopez's global stardom could have a lot to do with the fact that she has been an open book with her fans. While the "Waiting For Tonight" hitmaker has had a huge amount of success during both her singing and acting career, like anyone, there have been a few flops along the way. Being the strong woman that she is, Lopez overcame her hurdles and bounced back harder than ever.
Lopez's mother, Guadalupe Rodríguez, taught the Latinx superstar to have thick skin early on. While raising her daughters, Rodríguez made sure they were strong enough to be independent. "She never wanted us to ever have to depend on a man for anything because that's what she was taught when she grew up," Lopez told Entertainment Tonight (via People en Español) in 2010. This isn't the only time the "Second Act" actor discussed her mom, however. During a 2013 chat with Cosmopolitan, Lopez revealed the career advice that helped her overcome failure. "When I first started, I went to my first show in Europe. I called her crying because I didn't get a solo, and she was like, 'You're in a tough business. Don't ever call me crying again; toughen up'" she said.
Among the many things Lopez has said about her mother, it appears her most recent revelation has caught a lot of people's attention.
Jennifer Lopez's mom 'beat the s**t' out of her
Jennifer Lopez is on an all-time career high right now. She performed during the Super Bowl halftime show in 2020 alongside Shakira, received a Golden Globe nomination for her part in the hugely successful "Hustlers" movie, and recently got engaged to Ben Affleck again. To share that whirlwind with fans, she starred in her own Netflix documentary, "Halftime."
During one of the scenes, Lopez reflected on her childhood and the relationship she had with her mom, Guadalupe Rodríguez, per New York Post. However, this time, Lopez revealed something she never said before. "She did what she had to do to survive, and it made her strong, but it also made her tough," Lopez explained, before stating Rodríguez would "beat the s**t" out of her as a child. Rodríguez herself appeared in the doc and spoke about raising her three daughters. "I always had the highest expectations of them. It wasn't to be critical. It was only to show you that you could do better," she said, adding, "Jennifer, she gave me the hardest time, to tell you the truth. We butted heads a lot." Rodríguez also admitted she wasn't a perfect mother, but credits herself for always having "their best interest at heart."
Despite a complicated upbringing, Lopez and Rodríguez appear to now have a close bond. As seen in the snapshot above, Lopez invited her mom on stage to perform "Sweet Caroline" together at the Global Citizen concert in 2021.