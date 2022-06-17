Rachel Bilson Is Finally Opening Up About Her Former Relationship With Bill Hader

Rachel Bilson and Bill Hader both starred in the 2013 film, "The To-Do List," which was written and directed by Hader's wife at the time, Maggie Carey. A few years after the film's release, Carey and Hader split up in 2017, according to Entertainment Tonight. Bilson and Hader weren't romantically involved at the time of filming, they found their way back to each other until 2019. While the pair never said much publicly about their romance, they made their red carpet debut at the 2020 Golden Globes, according to Vogue.

Both Hader and Bilson share children with their ex-partners, and "The O.C." actor has been open about the difficulties that come with dating as a single mom. During a 2019 appearance on the "Viall Files" podcast, Bilson told Nick Viall (via Page Six), "I was talking to this guy a few months back. Anytime I would bring my daughter up, [he] would never pursue the question or ask more about her," she continued, "It was a red flag because anyone that you're going to get involved with, if you have a kid, they have to be all about the kid."

Bilson and Hader seemed to find common ground as single parents. However, things mysteriously ended during the summer of 2020 without a comment from either of them. Now, Bilson is finally opening up about her low-key romance and tumultuous break-up with the actor years later.