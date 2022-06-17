Rachel Bilson Is Finally Opening Up About Her Former Relationship With Bill Hader
Rachel Bilson and Bill Hader both starred in the 2013 film, "The To-Do List," which was written and directed by Hader's wife at the time, Maggie Carey. A few years after the film's release, Carey and Hader split up in 2017, according to Entertainment Tonight. Bilson and Hader weren't romantically involved at the time of filming, they found their way back to each other until 2019. While the pair never said much publicly about their romance, they made their red carpet debut at the 2020 Golden Globes, according to Vogue.
Both Hader and Bilson share children with their ex-partners, and "The O.C." actor has been open about the difficulties that come with dating as a single mom. During a 2019 appearance on the "Viall Files" podcast, Bilson told Nick Viall (via Page Six), "I was talking to this guy a few months back. Anytime I would bring my daughter up, [he] would never pursue the question or ask more about her," she continued, "It was a red flag because anyone that you're going to get involved with, if you have a kid, they have to be all about the kid."
Bilson and Hader seemed to find common ground as single parents. However, things mysteriously ended during the summer of 2020 without a comment from either of them. Now, Bilson is finally opening up about her low-key romance and tumultuous break-up with the actor years later.
Rachel Bilson's split from Bill Hader was painful
Rachel Bilson and Bill Hader never publicly confirmed their break-up in July 2020, per People, and neither of the actors ever spoke on their fling. That is, until recently. During a segment on her "Broad Ideas" podcast with guest Aubrey Plaza, Bilson finally confirmed what went down with Hader. She told Plaza that she dated Hader two years ago, which came as a shock to Plaza, who seemingly had no idea.
"We dated. I went to the f***ing Golden Globes [with him]," Bilson said, per Page Six. On her podcast the week prior, Bilson spoke about going through a break-up during the pandemic, but did not mention Hader by name. Speaking of the split, she said, "It was probably the hardest thing I've ever done. Harder than childbirth. ... If you actually face it, you can come out of it and be like, 'OK, I did that, and I'm ready for the next thing.'"
The pair split nearly two years ago and have since moved on. Hader went public actor Anna Kendrick this year after quietly dating, according to Entertainment Tonight. Bilson has also recently been romantically linked to actor Zac LaRoc, according to the Daily Mail. It seems as though Bilson has been open to chatting about her past romance with Hader recently, but only time will tell if she'll share any more details.