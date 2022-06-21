Elon Musk's Child Just Made The Terms Of Their Relationship Crystal Clear

Elon Musk made headlines in 2020 when he shared the planned name of his child with Canadian musician, Grimes. The moniker, X Æ A-12, sparked so much confusion that Musk took to the Joe Rogan podcast to attempt to clarify its pronunciation.

It's perhaps unsurprising that X Æ A-12 couldn't hold onto the title of most interesting headline from the family, given that Musk has seven other children vying for the Internet's attention. While Musk's tweet of his son's name brought unforgettable memes and commentary, it's no longer the most notable news surrounding the Tesla CEO. The latest update from the Musk family has to do with a name, but the reason why is a lot more serious.

Just one day after Musk tweeted out, "I love all my kids so much," one of his children made it very clear where their relationship stands. Despite Musk's heartfelt Father's Day tweets, the billionaire's 18-year-old child is seeking a name change from Musk's legacy.