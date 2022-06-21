Chris D'Elia Ties The Knot Following Misconduct Allegations

The following article includes allegations of sexual abuse and sexual exploitation of minors.

In June 2020, Chris D'Elia was accused of sexual misconduct, including allegations the comedian exposed himself and acted inappropriately with dozens of underage girls. D'Elia faced legal trouble but denied the misconduct allegations and told TMZ, "... I have never knowingly pursued any underage women at any point." The comedian added, "All of my relationships have been both legal and consensual, and I have never met or exchanged any inappropriate photos with the people who have tweeted about me." However, D'Elia apologized and called himself "a dumb guy who ABSOLUTELY let myself get caught up in my lifestyle." He added, "I've been reflecting on this for some time now and I promise I will continue to do better."

In early 2021, the "Undateable" star talked about the allegations in a YouTube video. "I know it looks bad," D'Elia explained. "What I have come to understand is, this was always about sex to me. My life was — I mean, sex, it controlled my life. It was the focus. It was my focus all the time. And I had a problem, and I do have a problem ... I need to do work on that."

Now, it seems the "You" actor has moved on from the allegations and has gotten married to the mother of his child, Kristen Taylor.