Chris D'Elia Ties The Knot Following Misconduct Allegations
The following article includes allegations of sexual abuse and sexual exploitation of minors.
In June 2020, Chris D'Elia was accused of sexual misconduct, including allegations the comedian exposed himself and acted inappropriately with dozens of underage girls. D'Elia faced legal trouble but denied the misconduct allegations and told TMZ, "... I have never knowingly pursued any underage women at any point." The comedian added, "All of my relationships have been both legal and consensual, and I have never met or exchanged any inappropriate photos with the people who have tweeted about me." However, D'Elia apologized and called himself "a dumb guy who ABSOLUTELY let myself get caught up in my lifestyle." He added, "I've been reflecting on this for some time now and I promise I will continue to do better."
In early 2021, the "Undateable" star talked about the allegations in a YouTube video. "I know it looks bad," D'Elia explained. "What I have come to understand is, this was always about sex to me. My life was — I mean, sex, it controlled my life. It was the focus. It was my focus all the time. And I had a problem, and I do have a problem ... I need to do work on that."
Now, it seems the "You" actor has moved on from the allegations and has gotten married to the mother of his child, Kristen Taylor.
Kristen Taylor calls nuptials to Chris D'Elia 'wedding of our California dreams'
Kristen Taylor and Chris D'Elia married on June 18 in Santa Barbara, California. The beautiful bride posted some wedding photos on Instagram, thanking people who helped them have "the wedding of our California dreams." According to Us Weekly, the couple's 2-year-old son Cal helped them celebrate, along with their tuxedo-wearing dog Cooper. The "Undateable" star shared photos from his wedding on Instagram, captioning the post, "Stronger now."
The comedian and the animator got engaged in 2019 before D'Elia's scandal rocked his career. After the sexual misconduct allegations, Netflix abandoned a show starring D'Elia, and CAA booted him from their roster. Then in March 2021, The Hollywood Reporter dropped a bombshell story about a lawsuit against D'Elia for "sexually exploiting a minor and soliciting child pornography."
Taylor appears to have stood by D'Elia's side through the ordeal, and the comedian acknowledged her support on Valentine's Day. He posted a photo with Taylor on Instagram with the caption, "Having someone that sticks with you through everything, even when she thinks you farted but it was the dog I promise. Happy Valentine's Day, babe." Taylor's social media feed seems like she's put the allegations against D'Elia behind her. In March, she posted on Instagram, "Santa Monica staycation for dada's birthday We love you so much."
If you or someone you know has been the victim of sexual assault, you can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or visit RAINN.org for additional resources.
If you or someone you know may be the victim of child abuse, please contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline 24/7 at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services at childhelphotline.org.