Why Fans Are Heaping Praise On Jennifer Lopez's Latest Live Performance

Jennifer Lopez is getting praised for a recent performance and the applause is well-deserved. The New York City native, who shares two children with ex-husband Mark Anthony, made headlines recently following the release of her Netflix documentary "Halftime." In the film, Lopez gets candid about several parts of her personal life that she previously kept private. From her dismay over co-headlining the 2020 Superbowl halftime show, to her complicated relationship with her mother, Guadalupe Rodriquez, Lopez is not holding back.

Lopez's children, Emme Maribel Muñiz and Maximilian David Muñiz, are also prominently featured in the documentary. Throughout the movie, Lopez is constantly referring to her "coconuts," the nickname she uses for her children. Lopez also talks about why she chose to feature Emme in her Superbowl halftime show. "It's so much more powerful if Emme sings [it] as a little young Latina girl," Lopez said in the film (via Hollywood Life). Now, the "On the Floor" singer is being commended for including Emme in her latest live performance, and fans are loving it.