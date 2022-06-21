Why Fans Are Heaping Praise On Jennifer Lopez's Latest Live Performance
Jennifer Lopez is getting praised for a recent performance and the applause is well-deserved. The New York City native, who shares two children with ex-husband Mark Anthony, made headlines recently following the release of her Netflix documentary "Halftime." In the film, Lopez gets candid about several parts of her personal life that she previously kept private. From her dismay over co-headlining the 2020 Superbowl halftime show, to her complicated relationship with her mother, Guadalupe Rodriquez, Lopez is not holding back.
Lopez's children, Emme Maribel Muñiz and Maximilian David Muñiz, are also prominently featured in the documentary. Throughout the movie, Lopez is constantly referring to her "coconuts," the nickname she uses for her children. Lopez also talks about why she chose to feature Emme in her Superbowl halftime show. "It's so much more powerful if Emme sings [it] as a little young Latina girl," Lopez said in the film (via Hollywood Life). Now, the "On the Floor" singer is being commended for including Emme in her latest live performance, and fans are loving it.
Jennifer Lopez introduces Emme with gender-neutral pronouns
Jennifer Lopez got very loud at a recent show and made a huge statement alongside her child, Emme Muñiz. During a performance at the Los Angeles Dodgers Blue Diamond Gala, Lopez introduced Muñiz using gender-neutral pronouns for the first time.
"The last time we performed together was in a big stadium like this and I ask them to sing with me all the time, and they won't. So this is a very special occasion," Lopez said during the performance via a TikTok. "They are very, very busy. Booked. And pricey. They cost me when they come out. But they're worth every single penny because they're my favorite duet partner of all time." Muñiz then joined her famous mother on stage to sing a cover of Christina Perri's "A Thousand Years." Muñiz even performed with a bedazzled rainbow microphone.
Following Lopez and Muñiz's performance, fans took to social media to gush over the inclusive moment. "This just made me love Jennifer Lopez," one Twitter user wrote. While another tweeted, "JLo models respectful parenting to a gigantic audience. It's not hard to support your kids."