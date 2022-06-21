How Christina Ricci Really Feels About Jenna Ortega
Christina Ricci is widely-known for her breakout role as Wednesday Addams in the 1991 film "The Addams Family." According to Bustle, the actor was just ten years old when she played the creepy eldest daughter of the Addams Family. Her performance in that movie has lived on for decades and the role changed her life.
"Those movies have clearly had the biggest impact on my career and life," Rucci said during an interview with the A.V. Club (via Bustle). "I spent a lot of my childhood working on them and promoting them, and I've spent the rest of my life talking about them. They're huge in my history."
In February 2021, Netflix made a major announcement that they will be releasing a "Wednesday" series. The TV show pulled in producers from prior "Addams Family" films and is going to be directed by the legendary Tim Burton, who has previously collaborated with Ricci, per Teen Vogue. Per Deadline, Ricci will also appear in the upcoming "Wednesday" series. Die-hard fans were elated about the highly-anticipated show and wondered if Ricci would be reprising her iconic role. But it seems that the actor is happy to pass the torch to rising star Jenna Ortega.
Christina Ricci thinks Jenna Ortega is 'incredible' as Wednesday Addams
During a recent interview with People, Christina Ricci gushed about Jenna Ortega's involvement as Wednesday Addams in the new Netflix series. "I saw some of the wardrobe photos before I went [to set] so I knew [what she looked like in character] and I was like, it's such a great modern take on Wednesday," she told the outlet. The "Yellowjackets" star also described the Ortega as "incredible" as she watched her closely during filming. "It's so true tonally to the heart and soul of [the original], but it's then it's incredibly modern and it's great," Ricci added.
According to Entertainment Weekly, Netflix did a grand reveal of Ortega as Wednesday Addams and viewers became excited about the rising actor's upcoming performance in the series. Unlike the past remakes, this particular spin-off will primarily focus on the life of Wednesday and will dig deeper into her as an individual, per DigitalSpy.
"She's already been played to perfection in the past so there's nothing I can do to better," Ortega told Extra. "I've really worked on not ripping anybody off and kind of creating my own thing." While the "You" actor is working on creating her own legacy with Wednesday, fans were also stoked to find out that Ricci is also going to be a series regular.
Christina Ricci will star in the Netflix series
According to E! News, Christina Ricci will star in the upcoming series "Wednesday" but her role in the show is undisclosed. The outlet reported that the "Distorted" star will a play a whole new character which, of course, has viewers at the edge of their seats. While it's unclear whether Ricci was cast at the inception of the series, her fans however did create a petition calling for her involvement in "Wednesday," per Deadline. Either way, Ricci is just as excited to return to the franchise after more than three decades.
"It's super fun," she told People. "I loved working with Tim [Burton]. I worked with Gwendolyn Christie, it was amazing."
According to Indie Wire, there is still no official word on when the Netflix series will be released however, the outlet reported it is slated to possibly come out sometime in the fall of 2022. In other news, Catherine Zeta-Jones will star as Morticia, Victor Dorobantu is slated to play Thing, George Burcea will be Lurch, Isaac Ordonez will play Pugsley, and Luis Guzmán will appear as Gomez, per Elle.