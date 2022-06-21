How Christina Ricci Really Feels About Jenna Ortega

Christina Ricci is widely-known for her breakout role as Wednesday Addams in the 1991 film "The Addams Family." According to Bustle, the actor was just ten years old when she played the creepy eldest daughter of the Addams Family. Her performance in that movie has lived on for decades and the role changed her life.

"Those movies have clearly had the biggest impact on my career and life," Rucci said during an interview with the A.V. Club (via Bustle). "I spent a lot of my childhood working on them and promoting them, and I've spent the rest of my life talking about them. They're huge in my history."

In February 2021, Netflix made a major announcement that they will be releasing a "Wednesday" series. The TV show pulled in producers from prior "Addams Family" films and is going to be directed by the legendary Tim Burton, who has previously collaborated with Ricci, per Teen Vogue. Per Deadline, Ricci will also appear in the upcoming "Wednesday" series. Die-hard fans were elated about the highly-anticipated show and wondered if Ricci would be reprising her iconic role. But it seems that the actor is happy to pass the torch to rising star Jenna Ortega.