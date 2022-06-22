The Most Difficult Part Of Making When George Got Murdered - Exclusive

Terrance Tykeem knew he had to be careful in how he told a story about George Floyd's murder. He felt it would be "irresponsible" to recreate the killing, but he still wanted to address the issue and explore how it affected the country, which is why he chose to tell it from the standpoint of those working in the jail. But it was still challenging for him, the actors, and the crew to make such an important and controversial film.

"It takes a lot to do these kinds of projects. From a mental standpoint, you got to be brave enough to do these topics," Tykeem said. "I told Donnamarie [Davis, who plays C.O. Davis] in a couple of other interviews, she didn't understand that people that she knew for all her life were not going to agree with the fact that she was involved in a movie like this."

Making a project about George Floyd's death meant a "built-in audience" of people who are passionate about social justice. However, on the opposite end of the spectrum, they knew many would automatically respond negatively to the film. "There's a group of people who don't care ... They love the cops. They're going to go with the cop no matter what," Tykeem said.

Montel Williams added that he hopes the subject "sparks the conversation that's well needed in America. Unfortunately, I'm so jaded. I don't know if America's ready to sit down and have that conversation."