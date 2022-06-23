Brad Pitt Hints At An Announcement That Will Surely Disappoint Fans
Brad Pitt has enjoyed an iconic career in Hollywood as a leading man. After decades of memorable roles, Pitt did not nab his first Academy Award for acting, however, until 2020 when he won Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal as Cliff Booth in Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon A Time ... In Hollywood." He played the stuntman to Leonardo DiCaprio's Rick Dalton, and gave a shoutout to the movie's lead during his acceptance speech. "Leo, I'll ride on your coattails any day man. The view is fantastic," Pitt said, per Deadline. It was the "Ad Astra" star's first Oscar for acting, but he previously won one for making "12 Years A Slave" with his production company Plan B.
A couple years after his Oscar win, Pitt took on another non-starring role in "The Lost City," where he played mercenary Jack Trainer for an extended cameo. The film's directors Adam and Aaron Nee were understandably excited to have Pitt onboard. "Once we knew we had Brad in the film, we were like, 'We are going to soak up every minute of this guy's time,'" Adam told Entertainment Weekly in March.
It was "The Lost City" star, Sandra Bullock, who recruited Pitt to appear in the film for the small role. Technically, the actor used a proxy, as her hairstylist was working with Pitt on another project and asked him, as Bullock told Extra in March. Only months after the cameo, Pitt hinted at a career change.
Why Brad Pitt would step away from acting
Brad Pitt has been a household name since the early '90s, and although he has become nearly synonymous with Hollywood, the A-lister recently spoke about his career nearing its end. "I consider myself on my last leg," the "Inglourious Basterds" actor told GQ in an interview published June 22. "This last semester or trimester. What is this section gonna be? And how do I wanna design that?" he added. Although Pitt did not explicitly mention retiring from acting, in the past he had mentioned stepping away.
In 2019, the "World War Z" star spoke about the acting chapter of his career coming to a close. "I don't know. I enjoy doing other things," he told People at the time. Pitt said he did not have a grandiose exit strategy from the big screen. "I think that one day I'll just wake up and organically it'll be done. Maybe I won't wake up and that's why it'll be done," the actor added.
Perhaps Pitt would continue to take on smaller roles as he transitioned his career. "It'll be fewer and farther in between for me, just because I have other things I want to do now," he told The New York Times in 2019. The Plan B co-founder had discussed his love for working within the production company. "I'm behind the camera on the producing side and I enjoy that a lot," he told GQ Australia. Pitt also added that acting was "a younger man's game."