Brad Pitt Hints At An Announcement That Will Surely Disappoint Fans

Brad Pitt has enjoyed an iconic career in Hollywood as a leading man. After decades of memorable roles, Pitt did not nab his first Academy Award for acting, however, until 2020 when he won Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal as Cliff Booth in Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon A Time ... In Hollywood." He played the stuntman to Leonardo DiCaprio's Rick Dalton, and gave a shoutout to the movie's lead during his acceptance speech. "Leo, I'll ride on your coattails any day man. The view is fantastic," Pitt said, per Deadline. It was the "Ad Astra" star's first Oscar for acting, but he previously won one for making "12 Years A Slave" with his production company Plan B.

A couple years after his Oscar win, Pitt took on another non-starring role in "The Lost City," where he played mercenary Jack Trainer for an extended cameo. The film's directors Adam and Aaron Nee were understandably excited to have Pitt onboard. "Once we knew we had Brad in the film, we were like, 'We are going to soak up every minute of this guy's time,'" Adam told Entertainment Weekly in March.

It was "The Lost City" star, Sandra Bullock, who recruited Pitt to appear in the film for the small role. Technically, the actor used a proxy, as her hairstylist was working with Pitt on another project and asked him, as Bullock told Extra in March. Only months after the cameo, Pitt hinted at a career change.