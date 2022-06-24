Why Terrance Tykeem And Montel Williams Felt They Needed To Make When George Got Murdered - Exclusive

George Floyd's murder incited protests and sparked conversations about police brutality, not just around the nation but also around the world. Because of that, Terrance Tykeem knew that a film discussing that subject matter had a built-in audience. "It's one of these kinds of films that ... everybody knows the subject matter, so I had to be brave enough to want to tell it," the filmmaker told The List. But he also knew he needed to approach the story carefully.

"I went from the standpoint of telling what happened, how the story really affected everybody, the nation, and the world ... most people were engaged because we were all stuck in our homes at the time when this whole thing happened," Tykeem said.

Although most people were aware of Floyd's murder, Tykeem also wanted to incorporate what happened within the jail. Once he learned about the minority guards being kept off Chauvin's unit, he knew that was an untold part of the story he wanted to address.

"The most important part for me was telling the story from the standpoint of letting it be known that we're dealing with an issue that people need to know more about, which is the whole thing about how the families were being exploited, the presence of this guy being inside the jail, and how his presence touched everybody's existence. Inside the jail, outside the jail, at their homes, their relationships, I wanted to show all of that," Tykeem said.