Why Nicki Minaj's Husband Could Find Himself In Jail

The legal troubles of Nicki Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty, are not getting any better.

Fans surely know that Petty has a long list of offenses that only continues to get longer. In 1995, then-16-year-old Petty was convicted of first-degree attempted rape of another 16-year-old girl, per XXL. He spent four years in a New York prison for the crime, but it appeared Petty couldn't stay out of trouble for long. Just a few short years after being released from prison, Petty shot a New York man in the stomach in 2002, and the victim later died from his injuries, per TMZ. Petty was charged with second-degree murder, but pleaded guilty and received a lesser charge of first-degree manslaughter and spent seven more years in jail. Even in jail, Petty continued to be a troublemaker and racked up 18 violations while serving his time for the manslaughter charge.

Because of his rape conviction, Petty is required to register as a sex offender for life. However, since moving to California in 2019, Petty failed to do so, and as a result, was indicted in federal court in 2020. Now, Petty may be heading back to life behind bars.