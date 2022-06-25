Lisa Rinna Reveals Her Relationship With Denise Richards Has Drastically Changed

Will "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" stars Lisa Rinna and Denise Richards ever truly make up? The duo had been friends for two decades when Richards joined "RHOBH" in Season 9, meeting during their early modeling years, per ScreenRant. During Season 10, however, former "Housewife" Brandi Glanville spread the gossip that she and Richards shared a romantic rendezvous one night. Richards vehemently denied the rumor, even going so far as to call Glanville a mere "acquaintance."

Rinna, amongst the Housewives who didn't buy into Richards' denial at the time, confronted her throughout the season. Feeling deceived, Rinna said in an August 2020 episode (via People), "There's sadness in that, because then I go, 'Well, what else has Denise lied to me about over the years?'" She added that she felt Richards had "weaponized [their] friendship" and manipulated her to "feel guilty."

However, after Richards departed "RHOBH" following Season 10, Rinna expressed regret over their last few encounters. "You know, I don't like my behavior and how I treated her," Rinna said on "Watch What Happens Live" in September 2021. "I was too cruel, I absolutely was, and I would like to atone for that." Now, it seems Rinna has receipts to prove her attempts at making nice.