Lisa Rinna Reveals Her Relationship With Denise Richards Has Drastically Changed
Will "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" stars Lisa Rinna and Denise Richards ever truly make up? The duo had been friends for two decades when Richards joined "RHOBH" in Season 9, meeting during their early modeling years, per ScreenRant. During Season 10, however, former "Housewife" Brandi Glanville spread the gossip that she and Richards shared a romantic rendezvous one night. Richards vehemently denied the rumor, even going so far as to call Glanville a mere "acquaintance."
Rinna, amongst the Housewives who didn't buy into Richards' denial at the time, confronted her throughout the season. Feeling deceived, Rinna said in an August 2020 episode (via People), "There's sadness in that, because then I go, 'Well, what else has Denise lied to me about over the years?'" She added that she felt Richards had "weaponized [their] friendship" and manipulated her to "feel guilty."
However, after Richards departed "RHOBH" following Season 10, Rinna expressed regret over their last few encounters. "You know, I don't like my behavior and how I treated her," Rinna said on "Watch What Happens Live" in September 2021. "I was too cruel, I absolutely was, and I would like to atone for that." Now, it seems Rinna has receipts to prove her attempts at making nice.
Lisa Rinna insists she and Denise Richards have made up
Lisa Rinna is hoping the proof is in the screenshots. After her apology to Denise Richards was discussed on June 22's episode of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,"' Rinna took to her Instagram Stories the next day to prove it, via Page Six. A screenshot of an alleged text chain between Rinna and Richards read, "Denise, I'm deeply sorry for the way I treated you on and around the show. I hope you are doing well, and I wish you and your family nothing but the very best." Richards allegedly responded two days later, writing back, "Thank you so much for your text. It means alot. I hope you and your family is good."
Some have remained skeptical about the alleged text exchange. Rinna explained in a later Story that she didn't disclose the texts on "RHOBH" because she "thought it was private." However, she "thought we should set the record straight" after Richards seemingly denied its existence. Twitter users were also shaky on the screenshot's authenticity. "Shouldn't there be a 'Delivered' notification under the blue bubble though?" one fan wondered. Another noted, "I can text myself and save my name under denise."
Perhaps, one fan summed it up best when they questioned the necessity for posting receipts in the first place. "If you are really sorry and care about @DENISE_RICHARDS in real life... it's no one's business but Denise and her husband what went down or didn't," they noted.