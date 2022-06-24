Brandi Glanville's Transformation On RHUGT Has Fans Doing A Serious Double Take

Brandi Glanville appeared alongside the cast of "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" Season 2 for the first time in May when the trailer dropped, according to Us Weekly. Glanville caused major drama on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" well after her exit as a full-time housewife, with the former "RHOBH" star revealing during Season 10 she had a romantic affair with another housewife, Denise Richards, who continuously denied the claims, per Page Six. Richards announced that she would not be returning to the show after the Season 10 reunion aired. The alleged affair became a major storyline on the show, but Glanville was not asked to return for Season 11 by Bravo following Richards' exit.

Glanville told Entertainment Tonight in April 2021, "I was disappointed, honestly, because I felt like I really gave them their season," she continued, "I didn't make very much money. I really thought maybe they're going to ask me to come back, because I did so much for that season, and it's just been crickets." In June, she told Page Six that she felt the show is "less authentic" and more staged than it was when she first joined.

While Glanville never returned to the "RHOBH" after her drama with Richards back in 2020, she's now a part of a different spin-off series. Viewers are welcoming Glanville back on their screens right now as "RHUGT" was just released on Peacock, but many fans are not recognizing her.