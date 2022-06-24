Brandi Glanville's Transformation On RHUGT Has Fans Doing A Serious Double Take
Brandi Glanville appeared alongside the cast of "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" Season 2 for the first time in May when the trailer dropped, according to Us Weekly. Glanville caused major drama on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" well after her exit as a full-time housewife, with the former "RHOBH" star revealing during Season 10 she had a romantic affair with another housewife, Denise Richards, who continuously denied the claims, per Page Six. Richards announced that she would not be returning to the show after the Season 10 reunion aired. The alleged affair became a major storyline on the show, but Glanville was not asked to return for Season 11 by Bravo following Richards' exit.
Glanville told Entertainment Tonight in April 2021, "I was disappointed, honestly, because I felt like I really gave them their season," she continued, "I didn't make very much money. I really thought maybe they're going to ask me to come back, because I did so much for that season, and it's just been crickets." In June, she told Page Six that she felt the show is "less authentic" and more staged than it was when she first joined.
While Glanville never returned to the "RHOBH" after her drama with Richards back in 2020, she's now a part of a different spin-off series. Viewers are welcoming Glanville back on their screens right now as "RHUGT" was just released on Peacock, but many fans are not recognizing her.
Brandi Glanville has gone through quite the transformation
In a teaser posted on Instagram for "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" Season 2, Brandi Glanville looked nearly unrecognizable as she's gone through a transformation since the last time fans saw her on television. It's been more than two years since Glanville has been a part of the reality series, and fans cannot get over how different she looks compared to just a few years ago. One Instagram user commented, "WTF happened to Brandy's face." While another wrote, "I had no idea that was Brandi!"
It's unclear what exactly Glanville has done to her face surgically. In April, fans accused the former reality star of getting work done after she posted videos of herself recording her podcast, according to Page Six. However, she shut down the claims on Twitter, saying she underwent gum surgery due to a cavity and that an infection caused her face to swell and look different. She tweeted, "It is infected and swollen. I am on my second round of antibiotics and when I do get plastic surgery I will be the first to say."
People, however, are not buying it and continue to ask what Glanville did to her face on "RHUGT." One fan wrote on Instagram, "What happened to Brandy's face. She looks like she got botched." Fans will have to stick around to see if Glanville admits to any additional surgery in the future.