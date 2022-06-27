Betty Who Reveals The Reality Host She Wanted To Imitate In The One That Got Away - Exclusive

When singer and songwriter Betty Who first heard the concept for the reality series "The One That Got Away," she knew she knew there was something special about it. "There are so many dating shows out there, and the thing that really spoke to me was the element of history in this one," she explained during an exclusive interview with our sister site The List.

"The One That Got Away" sets out to explore a single idea: What if the person you're destined to be with is someone you already know? Throughout each episode, various people from each of the six contestant's pasts emerge from "The Portal" in hopes that they can ignite a spark with their former friend.

Leading these potential lovers through each stage was something completely new for Who, who had never hosted a television show before. "I did watch a lot of reality television coming into it," she admitted. "I wanted to get a vibe of different hosts."

There was one specific reality host that she wanted to emulate in the series, too.