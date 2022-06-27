The Tragic Death Of TikTok Star Ophelia Nichols' Son
Ophelia Nichols' son, Randon Lee, has died. The popular TikTok star, who goes by the name Mama To, confirmed the tragic news in a heartbreaking almost three-minute-long TikTok video in which she spoke to her more than 7 million followers through tears. She explained that the day she was filming would have been her son's 19th birthday, but he was shot dead the night before. "My son was murdered. He was shot," she said, pleading with her followers to share anything they know about what happened while confirming police have leads on two people potentially involved in the horrific incident. "There's almost 7 million people that follow me. Somebody's got to know something," she continued, writing on the video, "I will not stop until my [son's] murderer is found and prosecuted."
Nichols further vowed to find the culprit in the caption of the heartwrenching upload, writing, "You will be found! You will reap what you sow in this world. You may not be caught now but [it's] coming. I hope you see my [son's] face [every day] of your life."
WKRN reported that Lee had been shot dead at a gas station on June 24 in Prichard, Alabama. Nichols told the local news outlet that Lee then died at another gas station thought to be on the same street, which he drove to after being shot.
How the world is trying to solve Randon Lee's case
Plenty of people flocked to Twitter in the wake of Ophelia Nichols' TikTok video in an attempt to spread the word about Randon Lee's death. Many Twitter users shared more information about what happened on June 24 alongside contact details for anyone who has any information. "Somebody saw what happened. Ophelia Nichols deserves answers as to why her son was killed right before his 19th birthday. Please share," one person tweeted. Others shared their heartbreak for Nichols and her family. "[I] just learned that one of mamatot's (ophelia nichols) babies was murdered last night and i don't think my heart has ever broken for someone i didn't know like this... she is such [an] amazing soul," another tweet read.
A GoFundMe page was set up in the wake of Lee's death, raising $281,505 from more than 10,000 donators before organizer Cari Polzin explained on June 27 that Nichols had asked for donations to be paused. In her emotional TikTok video, Nichols shared that Lee was an organ donor and will continue to live by donating his organs to someone in need. Lee last appeared on his mom's Instagram grid in May, with her sweetly calling him, "My oldest baby," alongside a sweet snap of them together in Nashville.
Our thoughts go out to Nichols and her family.