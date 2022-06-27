The Tragic Death Of TikTok Star Ophelia Nichols' Son

Ophelia Nichols' son, Randon Lee, has died. The popular TikTok star, who goes by the name Mama To, confirmed the tragic news in a heartbreaking almost three-minute-long TikTok video in which she spoke to her more than 7 million followers through tears. She explained that the day she was filming would have been her son's 19th birthday, but he was shot dead the night before. "My son was murdered. He was shot," she said, pleading with her followers to share anything they know about what happened while confirming police have leads on two people potentially involved in the horrific incident. "There's almost 7 million people that follow me. Somebody's got to know something," she continued, writing on the video, "I will not stop until my [son's] murderer is found and prosecuted."

Nichols further vowed to find the culprit in the caption of the heartwrenching upload, writing, "You will be found! You will reap what you sow in this world. You may not be caught now but [it's] coming. I hope you see my [son's] face [every day] of your life."

WKRN reported that Lee had been shot dead at a gas station on June 24 in Prichard, Alabama. Nichols told the local news outlet that Lee then died at another gas station thought to be on the same street, which he drove to after being shot.