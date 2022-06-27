The Tragic Death Of Law & Order Actor Mary Mara
Mary Mara might not have had a lot of name recognition, but she was certainly someone who had a lot of credits to her name in the television industry. The Syracuse-born actor died on June 26 at the age of 61. According to her obituary, obtained by People, Mara "specialized in complex portrayals of often-troubled characters; perhaps the most familiar was her recurring role in the 1990s of Loretta Sweet, a sympathetic, down-and-out prostitute and single mother on the NBC series, 'ER.'" In other words, she was one of the most hard-working, if not also talented actors in entertainment.
In addition to her work on "ER," the beloved actor was best known for her roles in hit television series, such as "Criminal Minds," Ray Donovan," "Shameless," "Dexter," and "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," according to IMDb. She also attended San Francisco State University and the Yale School of Drama, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Unfortunately, details of her death and how she died are more heartbreaking than her fans likely imagined.
Mary Mara's body was discovered after she went for a swim
According to TMZ, Mary Mara drowned while swimming in the St. Lawrence River. Her body was discovered on the morning of Sunday, June 26 at the nearby town of Cape Vincent after local authorities received a call about a possible drowning. Mara had reportedly been visiting her sister in the area, but drowned after she took a dip in the St. Lawrence River for a quick swim. Law enforcement stated that there was no foul play, however, Mara's body was taken to a local medical examiner's office for an autopsy.
Mara's manager Craig Dorfman said in a statement to Variety, "Mary was one of the finest actresses I ever met. I still remember seeing her onstage in 1992 in 'Mad Forest' off-Broadway. She was electric, funny and a true individual. Everyone loved her. She will be missed." So far, no details have been released about her funeral services, but there's no doubt that everyone who knew her — including her family, her friends and, of course, her fans — will miss her dearly.