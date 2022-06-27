The Tragic Death Of Law & Order Actor Mary Mara

Mary Mara might not have had a lot of name recognition, but she was certainly someone who had a lot of credits to her name in the television industry. The Syracuse-born actor died on June 26 at the age of 61. According to her obituary, obtained by People, Mara "specialized in complex portrayals of often-troubled characters; perhaps the most familiar was her recurring role in the 1990s of Loretta Sweet, a sympathetic, down-and-out prostitute and single mother on the NBC series, 'ER.'" In other words, she was one of the most hard-working, if not also talented actors in entertainment.

In addition to her work on "ER," the beloved actor was best known for her roles in hit television series, such as "Criminal Minds," Ray Donovan," "Shameless," "Dexter," and "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," according to IMDb. She also attended San Francisco State University and the Yale School of Drama, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Unfortunately, details of her death and how she died are more heartbreaking than her fans likely imagined.