The Tragic Death Of Josh Gad's 20-Year-Old Nephew Marco
Josh Gad almost always has a smile on his face, especially when he's on the red carpet or with his fans. Best known for his role as Olaf in Disney's massive animated hit, "Frozen," the actor told the Independent in 2022 that finding the funny in life was always important to him and especially after his parents split up when he was only 6 years old. He said, "It's a salve to the pain, it's a weapon to combat the darkness, it's an opportunity for people to break through their grief. In my case, it was not only an opportunity for me to cut through the pain, but it also was a great resource to carry my mom, whose sadness I felt on my shoulders, to a place where she could smile."
And, while Gad does a good job of making people laugh — both on-screen and off — he just shared some heartbreaking personal news with his fans. That's because a close member of his family died unexpectedly.
Josh Gad reveals the death of his beloved nephew
It's never easy saying goodbye to a beloved family member, particularly when their life was cut way too short. Josh Gad revealed on Twitter that his nephew Marco unexpectedly died. Without revealing too many details about his nephew's death, Gad wrote, "Thank you all for your love. Our beloved nephew Marco passed away in his sleep at 20, his life cut far too short and our pain far too deep. Our family is trying to make sense of it all but your support has been incredible."
In addition, Gad also shared several throwback photos of Marco over the years on his Instagram account. He wrote, "His life may be gone, but I hope and pray his memory will endure. He was truly a brilliant, creative and loving soul. Help me honor him now and celebrate a life that was only just beginning." Many of his followers, including Octavia Spencer, shared their condolences, commenting, "Honey, totally understand. Praying for you and your family!!!" Others, like Lucy Boynton, shared their love and support with three red heart emojis. Here's hoping Marco will continue to hear his uncle's laughter from up above.