Winona Ryder Makes Rare Comments About Her Life After Johnny Depp Breakup

Winona Ryder has been in Hollywood for 35 years, and in that time, she starred in some of most popular movies of her generation, like "Heathers," "Mermaids," "Edward Scissorhands," and "Girl, Interrupted." Being young and in Hollywood can mean a lot of attention paid upon one's personal life, and for the young star in the late '80s, she experienced just that when Ryder got engaged to actor Johnny Depp in 1989, a mere five months after they met, per People. Their relationship, Ryder has admitted, was a pivotal moment in her life.

"When I met Johnny, I was pure virgin," she told Elle UK in 2009 (via StyleCaster) "He changed that. He was my first everything. My first real kiss. My first real boyfriend. My first fiancé. The first guy I had sex with. So he'll always be in my heart. Forever." Depp ended up getting a "Winona Forever" tattoo on his upper arm that he proudly displayed at the time. Alas, it wasn't meant to be. After four years, the couple called it quits, with a rep telling People in 1993, "They're young, and they grew apart." According to CheatSheet, "Winona Forever" became "Wino Forever," and Ryder said she took the breakup hard. "I had just had my first real breakup, the first heartbreak. Everybody else just thought I had everything in the world but inside I was completely lost," she told Elle UK.

Now she's opening up about the toll her breakup with Depp took on her mental health.