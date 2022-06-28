Ashlee Simpson And Pete Wentz's Son Looks Just Like His Famous Parents
Before there was Kourtney and Travis, there was Ashlee Simpson and Pete Wentz. Back in the early aughts, Simpson and Wentz were probably the coolest couple in Hollywood. Simpson's debut album "Autobiography" came out in 2004, and its long-standing cultural influence cannot be underestimated. The edgy pop/punk, and well, autobiographical style of the album would directly influence artists for years to come, most recently Olivia Rodrigo and her debut album "Sour," per Bustle.
The point is, Simpson was very cool, so it was extra cool that she started dating Fall Out Boy rocker Pete Wentz in 2006. The couple later married in 2008. Like most Hollywood marriages, though, it wasn't meant to be. Wentz and Simpson split after only three years of marriage, per the LA Times. In those three years, though, they welcomed a son, Bronx, who has since led a very private life.
Now 13 years old, Bronx made an appearance in one of his mother's recent Instagram posts and his resemblance to his famous parents is striking.
Bronx is all grown up
"London dinner dates with my loves," Ashlee Simpson captioned a June 27 Instagram carousel of a night out with her family. Devoted fans were delighted that Simpson made the first photo a picture of herself and her now very grown up son, Bronx Wentz, whom she shares with Pete Wentz. Simpsons' celebrity friends flooded the comments. "Omg Bronx is a full adult," wrote Marissa Morino. "Oh my Bronx looks so beautiful and grown-up," added Simpson's sister-in-law Tracee Ellis Ross. "We were just together. How!"
Simpson is now married to Evan Ross, with whom Bronx reportedly shares a close bond. For his 13 birthday, Ross posted a sweet tribute to the teen on his Instagram. "BRONX HAPPY BIRTHDAY KING!! LOVE U," he wrote under a carousel showing off the family celebrating at an amusement park. Pete and Evan share a mutual respect, which helps their co-parenting situation run smoothly. "My relationship' with Pete has been amazing," Ross said during a 2018 "Watch What Happens Live" appearance. "He's an amazing father. He knows I love his son very much, but it's his son."
Since tying the knot in 2014, Simpson and Ross have been busy building a family of their own. Together they share Jagger and Ziggy, born in 2015 and 2020 respectively. It seems a big brood was always in the cards for the couple. "I grew up with a big family," Ross said on "WWHL." "I think it's a beautiful thing."