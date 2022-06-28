Ashlee Simpson And Pete Wentz's Son Looks Just Like His Famous Parents

Before there was Kourtney and Travis, there was Ashlee Simpson and Pete Wentz. Back in the early aughts, Simpson and Wentz were probably the coolest couple in Hollywood. Simpson's debut album "Autobiography" came out in 2004, and its long-standing cultural influence cannot be underestimated. The edgy pop/punk, and well, autobiographical style of the album would directly influence artists for years to come, most recently Olivia Rodrigo and her debut album "Sour," per Bustle.

The point is, Simpson was very cool, so it was extra cool that she started dating Fall Out Boy rocker Pete Wentz in 2006. The couple later married in 2008. Like most Hollywood marriages, though, it wasn't meant to be. Wentz and Simpson split after only three years of marriage, per the LA Times. In those three years, though, they welcomed a son, Bronx, who has since led a very private life.

Now 13 years old, Bronx made an appearance in one of his mother's recent Instagram posts and his resemblance to his famous parents is striking.