The Truth About The Prison Where Ghislaine Maxwell Is Expected To Spend The Next 20 Years

The following article includes allegations of sexual assault.

After being convicted of sex trafficking, Ghislaine Maxwell finally got a prison sentence on June 28. According to The Guardian, the former British aristocrat was sentenced to 20 years in prison for helping Jeffery Epstein recruit and groom young girls from 1994 through 2004. Maxwell was convicted on five out of the six charges she faced. The Guardian reported that the 60-year-old media heiress addressed the victims in the courtroom but did not offer an apology.

Maxwell said, "I empathize deeply with all of the victims in this case. I also acknowledge that I have been convicted of helping Jeffrey Epstein commit these crimes." The former British socialite added, "I know that my association with Epstein and this case will forever and permanently stain me." According to CNN, Judge Alison Nathan told the courtroom, "Miss Maxwell is not punished in place of Epstein. Miss Maxwell is being punished for the role that she played." The judge added, "Today's sentence will attempt to acknowledge the harm that Ms. Maxwell has caused."

NBC News reported the court sentenced her to five years of supervised release after her prison time and fined Maxwell $750,000. But what is the truth about the prison where Maxwell is expected to spend the next 20 years?