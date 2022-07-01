Why Was Bret Michaels Just Hospitalized?

Bret Michaels is no doubt still at the top of his game after all these years, still selling out shows across the globe with his rock band, Poison. In fact, the rocker is still riding so high that it was announced back in 2019 that Poison would be joining Joan Jett & The Blackhearts on tour with headliners Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard as they visited stadiums around the country. The string of shows was then delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic, but it was revealed in February that the gigs would finally be going ahead between June and September. "It's on! We don't think we've ever looked forward more to kicking off a tour than this one. We can't wait to finally see all the fans across North America again. Get ready for a wild ride this summer!" Mötley Crüe said in a statement, per Pitchfork.

Michaels was clearly thrilled to be back on the road and has been keeping fans updated with their tour shenanigans on social media, including sharing a snap from an empty stadium on Instagram on June 29. "The #StadiumTour keeps rocking and the fans are awesome," he captioned the upload. But, sadly, shortly after that, the stadium tour did temporarily stop rocking for Michaels after he was rushed to hospital right before he was set to perform a show.