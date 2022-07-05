Travis Scott Continues His Comeback Attempt After The Astroworld Tragedy

Travis Scott has kept a low profile since his disastrous 2021 Astroworld concert. While performing at the festival located in his hometown of Houston, Texas, the rapper allegedly incited a mob which resulted in the death of 10 people, per Rolling Stone.

In the wake of the tragedy, Scott faced massive blowback from critics and fans alike. Many felt that he was aware of the increasingly dangerous situation at the festival and should have stopped his concert long before he did. Additionally, it did not help his case that he reportedly encouraged the crowd to mosh and act in other dangerous ways, per NBC. Scott did sit for an interview with Charlemagne tha God, during which he claimed he was unaware of what was happening until after the show.

In the aftermath, Scott took a break from social media and stopped performing in public for a while. Other than appearing in a few of his girlfriend Kylie Jenner's Instagram posts, Scott seemed to be trying to let the worst of the scandal pass by as quietly as possible. Now, nearly 10 months later, Scott is back on the scene and trying to revamp his tattered image.