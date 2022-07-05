American Idol Winner Caleb Johnson Completely Lashes Out At The Show

Caleb Johnson rose to fame as the Season 13 winner of "American Idol" in 2014. Johnson — who auditioned for the show three times — wowed then-judges Jennifer Lopez, Keith Urban, and Harry Connick Jr. with an original song titled, "Into the Void." The North Carolina native would later be crowned the season's victor, beating out runner-up Jena Irene Asciutto.

Johnson released his debut album, "Testify," immediately following his time on "American Idol," but left his record label a year later. He told Billboard in 2015 that he parted ways with Interscope Records — the label that signed him after his stint on "American Idol" — in hopes of finding a more supportive team. "I want to find the right home and the right team of people that are going to get behind my music and really do something," he said. "What's the point of doing it if the [label] isn't going to do anything?"

Now, Johnson has taken another jab at the reality show and is not holding back his true feelings about his introduction to the music business.