Victoria Beckham Opens Up About The Sad Fear She Has For Her Daughter

Victoria Beckham developed a bond with her daughter Harper Beckham from a young age. In 2015, when Harper was only 3 years old, the fashion designer revealed how the mother-daughter duo would often spend time together. "I'm very girly and I love nails. Harper and I will often have nail afternoons and when we're in LA," Victoria told Vogue (via E! News). The following year, the fashionista gushed over her daughter on Instagram when she uploaded a snap of the youngster adjusting a dress on a mannequin. "Draping like mummy," Victoria wrote in 2016, including the hashtag "#proudmummy" to show how happy she was to see Harper following in her footsteps.

When Harper was a bit older, the former Spice Girls member shared an adorable snap to Instagram of her daughter with dad, David Beckham. She wore a lilac-colored dress, which was significant: Not only had the designer rocked that same dress herself, but the piece was custom made with Harper in mind for Victoria's 2021 fashion line, per ET.

Not only did Harper make her mom proud with her fashion sensibilities, but the youngster earned her dad's adoration on the soccer field. "She is the only one left and she plays every Sunday, and she loves it. The boys don't play anymore, and it's heartbreaking," the former soccer star said on "The Graham Norton Show" in 2018. Although Victoria previously expressed her playful disapproval of her daughter's soccer aspirations, that was not what worried the former Spice Girl most about Harper's future.