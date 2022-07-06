Why Ray J Got Brandy's Face Tattooed On His Body

While Jack Harlow may not have been aware of Ray J and Brandy's sibling bond, that doesn't mean the duo hasn't been vocal about their close friendship. After Brandy hit it big with her music and "Moesha" in the 1990s, her younger brother started to make waves in the spotlight in the early 2000s. The duo collaborated on a cover of Phil Collins' iconic single, "Another Day In Paradise," in 2001 and have continued to work alongside one another. As noted on IMDb, Brandy appeared in episodes of Ray J's reality show, "For the Love of Ray J," and later joined forces with her sibling to star in their own show, "Brandy & Ray J: A Family Business," together.

During a joint televised interview in 2020 on "The Tamron Hall Show," Brandy opened up about how she overcame some of the hurdles in her life. In return, Ray J expressed how "proud" he was of his sister. "I think that sometimes when you tap into your real story and you let people know what you're going through, you start to realize that a lot of other people are going through something very similar," the "One Wish" hitmaker expressed, adding, "Sometimes your journey can help their journey and vice versa. So I commend you B, I'm proud of you."

Ray J thinks so highly of his iconic sister that he has gone as far as getting a tattoo dedicated to her.