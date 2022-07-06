Fans Are Very Worried About Carlos Santana's Health After On-Stage Collapse

Rock music legend Carlos Santana continuously brings the heat on stage. The multi-Grammy Award winner and guitarist, known for his distinctive bluesy jazz rock sound, has collaborated with major artists like Shakira and Michelle Branch. But this time around, the heat came on too strong for the artist. On the night of July 5, Santana was about an hour into his performance when he collapsed on stage. The famous musician was performing at Pine Knob Music Theatre, an outdoor amphitheater in Clarkson, Michigan — not too far from Detroit. Before he passed out, the musician introduced his song "Joy" off of his 2021 album "Blessings and Miracles," per the San Francisco Chronicle's Datebook.

According to a statement on Santana's website, he suffered from heat exhaustion and dehydration. Around 10 p.m., medical officials went on stage to attend to Santana for about 20 minutes. Apparently, he waved to the audience as he was wheeled off, and was met with cheers. Santana was taken to the emergency room, where he was "doing well," according to multiple reports. His manager, Michael Vrionis, confirmed that the July 6 show at The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania is postponed. He added, "More details to follow thru Live Nation," per Santana's website.

Fortunately, Santana is now in stable condition. Fans are rallying behind the beloved icon after his on-stage health scare.